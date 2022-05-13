The Bear’s Den, May 13, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears 2022 schedule release has opener vs. 49ers - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ opponents have been known for a long time, but the dates and times will be finalized Thursday.

Chicago Bears will play a handful of prime-time games in 2022, including a Week 2 meeting with the Green Bay Packers – Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears will announce their 2022 schedule Thursday night as the NFL releases its full slate of games for the upcoming season.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears’ GM Ryan Poles adds two more wide receivers for Justin Fields - CHGO - General manager Ryan Poles continues to add to the Chicago Bears' roster as the team has signed wide receivers Tajae Sharpe and Dante Pettis.

Bears choose strength in numbers at wide receiver position - CHGO - When it comes to the Bears' wide receiver room, the team is electing to go with quantity over quality to help out quarterback Justin Fields.

2022 NFL schedule: Bears could benefit from one of easiest slates - RSN - After a rocky 6-11 season in 2021, the Bears are projected to have one of the easier schedules in 2022.

Emma: 5 takeaways from Bears' schedule in 2022 - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears’ regular-season schedule for 2022 has arrived. Chris Emma share his five takeaways from the full 17-game slate and what’s ahead.

Here’s the Bears’ schedule for 2022 season - 670 The Score - The NFL will release its full 2022 schedule Thursday evening, but the Bears’ entire slate has already been revealed. 670 The Score host Danny Parkins obtained a copy of the Bears’ schedule for 2022.

Bears' Robinson explains 'easiest part' of switching to DE - 670 The Score - Bears rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson joined the Mully & Haugh Show to discuss the many positions he has played in his football journey and what it feels like to reach the NFL.

2022 NFL strength of schedule rankings - 670 The Score - Here’s a look at which teams have the hardest and easiest schedules based on the projected winning percentages of opponents in the 2022 NFL season.

Ryan Shazier On Steelers Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky “They Didn’t Use Him The Right Way.” - SteelerNation.com - Ryan Shazier overcame every single obstacle following his injury, and did it all with an optimistic attitude. So he's not one to believe in pessimism,

2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams' home openers - ProFootballTalk - All 32 home openers on the 2022 NFL schedule have now been announced.

Jaire Alexander and where the NFL’s fifth-year options stand - Acme Packing Company - Cornerback Jaire Alexander isn’t the only player looking for a new deal this summer.

Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft: Early look at wide receivers the Bears could target - Windy City Gridiron - Early 2023 mock drafts have the Bears targeting wide receivers. Which players should you remember?

