10 Thoughts on the Bears schedule

The Chicago Bears’ 2022 preseason and regular season schedule has finally been revealed, and here are Ten Thoughts I had after looking over the full slate of games.

1) Preseason week 1 brings the Chiefs and their new QB coach, former Bears’ head coach Matt Nagy, back to the Windy City. It’s just preseason but I wonder how vocal the home crowd will be that day. The last time Nagy was in Soldier Field the fans let him have it.

2) For fans that love noon kickoffs the Bears are currently set up with 13 of them! Flex scheduling could alter that number starting at week five, but week 18 is currently has a time to be determined, so that could end up at 12:00 too.

3) The Bears are tied for the 8th easiest schedule in 2022 with an opponent winning percentage of .471 from the 2021 season.

4) Lovie Smith returns to Chicago in week 3 with the Texans, and he’ll be looking for his first win against the Bears as an opposing head coach. His previous 2 times he faced off against the team he led to Super Bowl the Bears

5) The Bears have three prime time games — between weeks 2 and 7 — which is their fewest since the 2017 season when they only had two.

6) The Bears end the regular season with 4 of their last 5 games at home.

7) Chicago’s total travel miles this season is 10,086, which is the fifth fewest in the NFL.

8) The Bears have ended their season on the road against the Minnesota Vikings several times, but did you know the last time they closed at Soldier Field against the Vikes was 1971?

9) The Bears have never beat the Patriots in New England, and this year’s matchup will feature the 4th quarterback (Justin Fields) and 5th quarterback (Mac Jones) taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. In fact, Fields and the Bears will not only take on Jones, but they also have the 2nd QB picked (Zach Wilson, Jets) and the 3rd (Trey Lance, 49ers) on their schedule.

10) In the last 15 years the Bears have played the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in prime time 12 times and they are 3-9 in those games.

What are some thoughts you had about the Bears’ schedule on first glance?