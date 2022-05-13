Jesper Horsted waived by the Bears

One day after he cleared waivers and reverted back to them, which resulted in him being placed on their reserve/physically unable to perform list, the Chicago Bears have once again waived Jesper Horsted.

Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed Tweeted out that Chicago waived Horsted this time with an injury settlement.

This likely means his Bears’ career is finally over, but depending on the severity of the injury that initially led to him failing a physical earlier this week, he very well could latch on with another NFL team.

The 25-year old former UDFA from Princeton leaves the Bears with 10 total receptions, 108 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns in 13 career games since being signed in 2019.

Horsted was a popular player during his brief time in the Windy City, so like a lot of fans, I will be wishing him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.