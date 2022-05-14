The Bear’s Den, May 14 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears only favored in 2 of their 17 games in opening lines - 670 The Score - The oddsmakers don’t expect much at all out of the Bears in 2022.

NFL Week 1 features record number of home underdogs - ESPN - The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears are the biggest home underdogs in Week 1.

All Access Podcast: Schedule Release, Kramer on being drafted by Bears - ChicagoBears.com - Rookie offensive lineman Doug Kramer and former Bears quarterback Jim Miller join hosts Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer on the Bears All Access Podcast.

Picks For Poles Podcast: Recapping the biggest storylines of the 2022 NFL Draft - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - For this episode of the Picks For Poles Podcast, hosts Usayd Koshul and Andrew Freeman breakdown the biggest storylines of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Challenges Come Earlier for Matt Eberflus’ Team - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Facing consecutive playoff teams to start the 2022 season will challenge the Bears but a more balanced and easier schedule overall gives them a chance for some success during what figures to be a rebuilding year.

NFL schedule 2022: Bears, Packers among winners and losers from release - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears got a decent draw. The Packers have a lot of traveling to do. Here are the winners and losers from the 2022 schedule release.

Bears season predictions: Game-by-game picks, analysis for 2022 campaign - NBC Sports Chicago - With the Bears’ 2022 schedule officially released, Josh Schrock breaks down each game and gives his prediction for how the Bears will fare in Year 1 under Matt Eberflus.

Bears schedule 2022: Hinge games, five-week stretch will define season - NBC Sports Chicago - The success of Matt Eberflus’ first season very well could be determined in Weeks 5 through 9.

Bears’ 2022 schedule includes five games filled with intrigue - NBC Sports Chicago - A season-opener against Trey Lance, a Monday night battle with Mac Jones, and Christmas Eve showdown with the Bills. Josh Schrock breaks down five games to watch from the Bears’ 2022 schedule.

Predicting the Chicago Bears 2022 Record - On Tap Sports Net - With the Chicago Bears 2022 schedule now released, we predict their record using historical facts and only the finest analysis.

Predicting the 2022 Bears Season Week by Week - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - A week-by-week forecast of the 2022 Chicago Bears season, as they try a total rebuild in a city where fans can be impatient about such things.

Bears release their 2022 regular season schedule - WGN-TV - The Chicago Bears along with the rest of the NFL released their full 2022 schedule, including pre and regular season, on Thursday night.

Bears’ 2022 schedule: A game-by-game look at every week of the season - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears will face the Bills, Cowboys, Patriots, Dolphins and more this season. Here’s a look at every week, with dates and times.

Chicago Bears 2022 schedule: Here’s who they’ll play — and our predictions for each matchup – Chicago Tribune - The Bears schedule is set for what is bound to be a rebuilding season. Here’s how our trio of reporters sees the season playing out.

Will and Nick’s schedule roundtable: What challenges are in store for the Bears? - CHGO Sports - The 2022 Bears’ schedule has been officially released. Nicholas Moreano and Will DeWitt discuss some takeaways in the latest roundtable.

Saints signing five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry - NFL.com - The Saints are signing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The five-time Pro Bowler will make New Orleans his third home in the NFL.

Wiltfong Jr: 10 Thoughts on the Bears schedule - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears’ 2022 preseason and regular season schedule has finally been revealed, and here are Ten Thoughts I had after looking over the full slate of games.

Sunderbruch: UDFAs Have Real Impact - Windy City Gridiron - Yes, the Bears have quite the roster churn going on. However, that is really only important if the players fighting for spots actually matter once the team is rebuilt. The good news for fans is that yes, they matter.

Householder: Chicago Bears open as home underdogs against San Francisco 49ers - Windy City Gridiron - It’s never too early to start betting.

