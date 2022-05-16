The Bear’s Den, May 16, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Surprise, surprise? Justin Fields an X-factor in Bears’ rebuild - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears seem destined for a losing season in 2022 as new GM Ryan Poles starts from the ground floor. But with a playable schedule, Fields’ development in coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense could give them a chance to exceed expectations.

Naperville North graduate James O’Shaughnessy gushes about joining Chicago Bears: ‘It’s a sentence you write in a children’s book.’ – Chicago Tribune - When James O’Shaughnessy was playing football under the Friday night lights for the Huskies, the NFL seemed miles and miles away.

NFL Power Rankings 2022: Where Bears stand ahead of OTAs - RSN - Josh Schrock offers his first power rankings for the 2022 NFL season with the draft done and the schedule out.

Seven CFL teams go on strike, and the other two will join them soon - ProFootballTalk - The NFL hasn’t seen an in-season work stoppage in 35 years. The CFL is starting one now.

In 2014, NFL briefly contemplated moving Raiders to St. Louis - ProFootballTalk - Via documents obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch regarding the lawsuit filed after the Rams left Missouri, the league did indeed consider, albeit briefly, moving the Raiders to St. Louis.

Amazon pleased with its first exclusive ‘Thursday Night Football’ lineup - Chicago Sun-Times - “We think we have some can’t-miss games. A lot of these are all about the matchup,” said Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice president of Global Sports Video.

Who was your least favorite Bears draft pick? - Windy City Gridiron - This five-part WCG roundtable is all about the Chicago Bears’ 2022 NFL Draft class. Next up is our least favorite selection.

Who was your favorite Bears draft pick? - Windy City Gridiron - This five-part WCG roundtable is all about the Chicago Bears’ 2022 NFL Draft class. First up is our fav pick!

