Chicago Bears sign rookie Zachary Thomas

On Monday the Chicago Bears signed sixth-round draft pick Zachary Thomas, offensive lineman from San Diego State, to a standard four-year rookie contract.

He’s the eighth of their eleven draft picks to sign so far, with only second-rounders Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, and third-rounder Velus Jones Jr. still to sign.

Thomas (6’5”, 308) started at left tackle for the Aztecs last season, he started at right tackle in both 2020 and 2019, and he had a couple starts at right guard in 2018. He appeared in all 13 games as a reserve in 2017, and he redshirted the 2016 season. Thomas was one of several NCAA athletes that took advantage of a 6th year of eligibility due to the COVID pandemic.

During Chicago’s rookie minicamp last weekend Thomas was playing right guard, and most scouts predicted a move to the interior would be in the cards for Thomas.