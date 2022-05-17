The Bear’s Den, May 17, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Wood: Do Justin Fields’ Rookie Fumbles Portend a Fumbler? Data Says It’s Unlikely - Da Bears Blog - Despite only starting 10 of 17 games last year, Justin Fields fumbled the ball 12 times, which was the 4th highest mark in the NFL. Given the strong relationship between turnovers and game outcome, this is a recipe for losing a whole lot of games. But is this a problem that is likely to continue for Fields? Let’s see what history might be able to tell us.

Does the Bears Offense have enough Talent? - Shaving Points Podcast - A pretty fair comparison for the Chicago Bears offensive roster around Justin Fields. Does the Bears Offense have enough Talent?

The Reckless Abandonment of Justin Fields - Football Outsiders - The Chicago Bears left Justin Fields by the side of the highway with nothing but a 25-year-old rookie to keep him company. Find out just what sort of game Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus are playing. Ken’s Note: This article is clickbait BS. Presented here for completeness sake.

The Chicago Bears begin OTAs. Here’s a position-by-position breakdown of their roster. – Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears have questions at several positions, including wide receiver and offensive line, as they head into OTAs this week.

CHGO Bears Podcast: What to watch for as Justin Fields, Chicago Bears begin OTAs - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss the Chicago Bears kicking off OTAs and what to watch for including Justin Fields’ development.

Justin Fields’ growth in offense among Bears OTA storylines to watch - RSN - With the Bears starting OTAs on Monday, Josh Schrock looks at three things to watch for over the next three weeks.

How Bears’ 2022 season can be deemed success even with losing record - RSN - Success for the 2022 Bears will be based on something other than wins and losses.

Jaire Alexander’s extension latest proof Bears must be patient with rebuild - RSN - With Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, and Eric Stokes under contract for the next three seasons, the Packers’ plan to stay atop the NFC North with Aaron Rodgers and a stout defense has been solidified.

Breaking Down the 2022 Schedule into a Quartet of Games - Da Bears Blog - The NFL schedule does not break into four, neat sections for most teams. Some have 5-6 week runs of easy games. Some face a brutal slate down the stretch. The 2022 Bears schedule seems to break into four uneven sections; a quartet if you will.

Hinsdale native Doug Kramer ready for opportunity with Bears - 670 The Score - Bears rookie offensive lineman Doug Kramer grew up in nearby Hinsdale dreaming of playing for his hometown team, and now he’s relishing his chance to do so.

Nick Saban warns college football could lose "parity" - ProFootballTalk - “Everything in college football has always had parity, same scholarships, same academic support, health care, whatever it is,” Saban said. “And I don’t think we have that balance right now, which could affect the parity of college football and college athletics as a whole. So I know we’ve got a lot of good people working on it. And I’m sure they’ll come up with a good solution for it.”

Report: Jessie Bates has no plans to sign franchise tag - ProFootballTalk - Bengals safety Jessie Bates hasn’t shown up at the team’s voluntary offseason workouts because he hasn’t signed the franchise tag.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears sign rookie Zachary Thomas - Windy City Gridiron - On Monday the Chicago Bears signed sixth-round draft pick Zachary Thomas, offensive lineman from San Diego State, to a standard four-year rookie contract.

Berckes: Exit Interview - Khalil Mack - Windy City Gridiron - A closer look at Mack’s place in Chicago Bears history.

Which Bears draft pick will have the most successful career? - Windy City Gridiron - This five-part WCG roundtable is all about the Chicago Bears’ 2022 NFL Draft class with today’s topic our pick for most likely to succeed.

