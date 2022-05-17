Bears sign OT Coleman, waive P Winslow

The Chicago Bears made two roster moves Tuesday, signing veteran offensive tackle Shon Coleman and waiving punter Ryan Winslow.

The move comes as the Bears were expected to look for some veteran offensive line depth following the draft, where they didn’t select an OL until the third and final day of the draft.

Coleman, 30, has started 16 games and appeared in 23 overall since being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2016 draft out of Auburn.

Since 2017 he’s bounced around the league and missed time with injuries, spending time with 49ers where he spent 2018 inactive for every game, missing 2019 with an injury and opting out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 and then spent 2021 on injured reserve as well.

He spent a few months this offseason with the Colts but was waived last week.

Ryan Winslow was expected to compete with seventh round draft pick Trenton Gill but, at least until he goes through waivers, that no longer appears to be the case. Winslow was signed on Feb. 16. He has appeared in six NFL games with the Cardinals, Panthers and Commanders since coming in the league as a UDFA with Chicago in 2018.