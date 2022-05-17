Bears rookie CB Kyler Gordon is an early standout during OTAs

The centerpiece of the Bears’ 2022 draft class, Kyler Gordon seemed like a natural fit for Chicago’s defense. After a few weeks of training — including two days to start Chicago’s OTAs — that belief is being confirmed by the Bears.

After Tuesday’s practice, head coach Matt Eberflus discussed some of the team’s recent issues and whether anything has stood out to him at Halas Hall thus far. The rookie coach, in turn, made sure to highlight his rookie cornerback to the press.

“Kyler [Gordon] has been lighting it up the last two days,” Eberflus said. “I’ll just tell you that.”

Obviously, being a dynamite corner while wearing only a helmet in practice is a lot different than an NFL Sunday against some of the best athletes in the world. That will be where the Bears truly get to evaluate the young corner, especially as he gets more favorable matchups with Jaylon Johnson on the other side. But it’s undeniably a positive that Gordon is already off to a great start in a complex system, which demands a lot from its players on the boundary.

We’ll see how Gordon continues to progress through the rest of the spring and summer. For now, he seems to have the green light of a quick and proficient learner.