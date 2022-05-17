Bears sign rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr.

On Tuesday the Chicago Bears announced that they have signed third-round draft pick Velus Jones Jr. to a four-year rookie contract.

The 25-year old wide receiver and return specialist from Tennessee has already made an impression at Halas Hall with his professionalism and preparedness.

“He’s all business,” Chicago offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said of Jones following rookie minicamp. “I loved the way he came in, his approach.”

“He’s a physically mature dude,” Getsy added. “I mean, he can handle this league, you can see that already. Then the speed just jumped at you on tape. When that guy gets the ball in his hands, he looks like 4.3 on the field. Not many guys can do that, and I think that is what stood out about this guy. He has a chance to score every time he touches the ball.”

With a relatively inexperienced receiving corps, Jones (6’, 200 pounds) will have a great opportunity to play as a rookie. Earlier today wide receiver coach Tyke Tolbert said that Jones is learning two WR positions, “because we want him to learn the whole concept… the more he can do, the more obviously he’ll have a chance to play. So, we’re going to throw it all at him and see what he soaks in, and hopefully he’ll get out there and make some plays for us.”

WIth Jones locked up that leaves just second-rounders Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker unsigned.