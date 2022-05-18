How many Bears’ draft picks will make the week one 53-man roster?

We’re wrapping up our latest WCG roundtable discussion about the Chicago Bears 2022 draft class by asking our team this all important question.

How many of the 11 draft picks do you predict makes Chicago’s opening week 53-man roster?

After you check out what we had to say, be sure to vote in the poll.

ECD: I think at least 8 of the 11 draft picks will be on the opening day roster. It will not surprise me to see any two of the O-linemen selected and perhaps Elijah Hicks stashed on the practice squad to start their careers. If they prove themselves ready for a roster spot, then grant them that privilege. Otherwise, prioritize those who you think are ready to play if called upon, and preserve the rest for development.

Robert Schmitz: I think the 2022 Bears will have an almost “open tryout” feel to their 53 this year, so I think 8 guys make the team. That’s all 3 Day 2 picks, the punter, Dominique Robinson, Ebner, and 2 of the offensive linemen, which assumes the Bears will bring in a veteran OL cut candidate sometime during camp. Robinson’s the interesting one here — if Ryan Poles plans on trading Quinn at any point this season, he may not want to risk Robinson passing through waivers.

Robert Zeglinski: Let’s go with...

1. Kyler Gordon, CB

2. Jaquan Brisker, S

3. Velus Jones Jr., WR

4. Braxton Jones, OT

5. Domonique Robinson, EDGE

6. Zachary Thomas, OT

7. Trestan Ebner, RB

8. Trenton Gill, P

The rest to the practice squad/or somewhere else across the country for everyone else!

Josh Sunderbruch: Seven, if only because this is Poles’ first draft and the roster has that many holes.

Sam Householder: Considering how many of them were day three picks, I actually see a path for as many as eight of them to make the roster; Gordon, Brisker, WR Jones, OL Jones, Robinson, Ebner and Gill. The eighth that I wouldn’t be surprised to see make the roster is Doug Kramer just because they lack depth on the IOL.

Patti Curl: 10. The lightest lineman, Doug Kramer will need some time on the practice squad to round out his midsection.

Help us welcome our new summer intern, Peter Borkowski!

Peter Borkowski: Going out on a limb here, but I’m going with nine. I think this is a big rebuilding year for the Bears, so I expect a lot of young bucks to get their shot.

1. Kyler Gordon, CB

2. Jaquan Brisker, S

3. Velus Jones Jr., WR

4. Braxton Jones, OT

5. Dominique Robinson, EDGE

6. Zachary Thomas, OT

7. Trestan Ebner, RB

8. Doug Kramer, OT

9. Trenton Gill, P

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.: I’m going with 10 if they bring in a veteran guard, but if they stand pat then I see all 11 landing on the week 1 roster (unless there’s an injury). The odd man out will either be offensive linemen Doug Kramer or Ja’Tyre Carter. Kramer may need to show an ability to play some guard, as I’m just not sure they'll want a reserve that can only play one spot, And while I like Carter’s potential, he may need some time to fine tune his technique with his move inside to guard from tackle.

Poll How many of Chicago’s 11 draft picks do you predict makes their week 1 roster? 11

10

9

8

7

6 or less vote view results 7% 11 (19 votes)

10% 10 (26 votes)

41% 9 (101 votes)

27% 8 (67 votes)

10% 7 (26 votes)

1% 6 or less (3 votes) 242 votes total Vote Now

