The Bear’s Den, May 18, 2022

Tarik Cohen suffers injury while live-streaming workout - 670 The Score - Former Bears running back Tarik Cohen suffered an injury during a workout that he was live-streaming on Instagram on Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear what the severity of Cohen’s injury was

Bears begin building new identity for offensive line - 670 The Score - The Bears are seeking to build a new identity on their offensive line, but it’s a process they understand will take time as they identify new starters and implement their vision.

What if we all just stopped yelling about Justin Fields? - 670 The Score - Debating Bears second-year quarterback Justin Fields’ merits has been all the rage this offseason, but wouldn’t it be cool if we all just simply stopped.

Tarik Cohen injured while live streaming workout - ProFootballTalk - Free agent running back Tarik Cohen appeared to suffer a serious injury while working out today, with all of it live streamed on Cohen’s own Instagram account.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker: ‘Throw ‘em in the fire’ - Chicago Sun-Times - After a turbulent season for the Bears’ secondary, Johnson is eager for the second-round picks to show what they can do in the starting lineup.

New Bears center: Unfair to compare Justin Fields to Aaron Rodgers - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields, though, has a skillset that’s jumped out to Lucas Patrick during the offseason program.

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen injured in offseason workout on Instagram Live - Chicago Sun-Times - Cohen was a dynamic force for the Bears in 2018, but missed most of the last two seasons with an injury.

‘A complete reset’: Chicago Bears are challenging Jaylon Johnson to earn the trust of new coach Matt Eberflus – Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson realizes there’s a whole lot of starting over again happening at Halas Hall — even for established veterans.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Kyler Gordon impresses at Bears OTAs - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss their observations from Chicago Bears OTAs including rookie Kyler Gordon looking impressive.

Tarik Cohen appears to get injured while the former Chicago Bears RB was live-streaming a workout – Chicago Tribune - Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen apparently suffered an injury during a training session being live-streamed on his Instagram account.

How Bears' Justin Fields is 'exceeding expectations' in quest to be great - RSN - The Bears need Justin Fields to be great. To those around him, the young signal-caller is doing everything needed to maximize his gifts and reach his lofty potential.

Bears rookie Kyler Gordon already impressing early in NFL career - RSN - Kyler Gordon has turned heads early on in his rookie season...

John Mara “not happy” Giants are hosting Monday night game on Rosh Hashanah - ProFootballTalk - The scheduled date of the Dallas game will prohibit Jewish fans wishing to observe the High Holiday of Rosh Hashanah from attending one of the most highly anticipated games of the Giants’ home schedule.

NFL's betting partners surely would like to have a Deshaun Watson decision, too - ProFootballTalk - The NFL’s seven sports betting partners. They want to take bets. They want to make money from taking bets. With Watson’s status unknown, key Browns bets aren’t on the board. For example, PointsBet still doesn’t offer an over/under win total for Cleveland, or a bet on whether the Browns make the playoffs, or fail to do so.

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears rookie CB Kyler Gordon is an early standout during OTAs - Windy City Gridiron - It looks like the former star Husky is taking well to the demands of Matt Eberflus’s defense.

Wiltfong: Bears sign rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. - Windy City Gridiron - On Tuesday the Chicago Bears announced that they have signed third-round draft pick Velus Jones Jr. to a four-year rookie contract.

Zeglinski: Former Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen appears to suffer leg injury during workout - Windy City Gridiron - The past year and a half has not been kind to Cohen.

Berckes' Exit Interview: Allen Robinson - Windy City Gridiron - We take a look at ARob’s place in Bears history

Householder: Chicago Bears sign OT Shon Coleman, waive P Ryan Winslow - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears finally added some veteran OL depth following the draft

Who will the Bears regret not drafting? - Windy City Gridiron - This five-part WCG roundtable is all about the Chicago Bears’ 2022 NFL Draft class with today’s topic about the one that got away.

Leming's Bears mailbag: Expectations for Justin Fields, did Ryan Poles help the offense, and much more - Windy City Gridiron - It’s been a while but the Windy City Gridiron mailbag is back in action. We’ll answer all of your burning questions and much more!

