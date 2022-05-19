The Bear’s Den, May 19, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

A Roquan Smith Extension is a ‘Top Priority’ For the New Bears Brass - Bleacher Nation - Whether this summer or otherwise, it seems that the Bears’ new front office is committed to making Roquan Smith the priority he should be.

Bears’ faith in Luke Getsy bodes well for Justin Fields’ future - RSN - Luke Getsy has made his players better at every stop in his career. Justin FIelds is up next.

CHGO Bears Podcast: State of the Chicago Bears: Big Dave Goes Deep in CHGO Crossover - CHGO - In this episode, CHGO Bulls' Big Dave joins the show to talk Bears draft, OTAs, offseason moves and more!

Why Trevor Siemian will play vital role in Justin Fields' growth - RSN - Trevor Siemian was a coveted backup who has spent time with Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. The Bears hope he can be a valuable resource for Justin Fields in Year 2.

Why Jim McMahon wore Bears jersey to Packers White House visit - RSN - The punky QB went with orange and blue, instead of green and gold, on his Super Bowl winners' trip to meet the President with Green Bay.

Dannehy: Scheme Alone Can’t Fix Bears Offense - Da Bears Blog - Relying on a scheme change to fix a broken offense has proven to be a broken philosophy, especially when the person in charge of that scheme has never done the job before. Luke Getsy made reference to scheme being a reason to believe the offense — specifically the pass catchers — will be better, and while he should have confidence in his own ability, he surely knows the Bears need their players to be better if they’re going to score more points.

Jim McMahon recalls then time Hugh Hefner gave him a car - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Jim McMahon lived quite the life during the 1980s, and that earned him a friendship with Hugh Hefner and a few trips to the Playboy Mansion.

Bears ready to utilize fullback Khari Blasingame in the offense - CHGO - The Chicago Bears have a fullback on the roster for the first time since 2018. What role does Khari Blasingame play in this Bears offense?

Bears searching for The Sweet Spot of Bad during rebuild - Chicago Sun-Times - With first-year general manager Ryan Poles almost starting from scratch, the Bears likely will be challenged to develop Justin Fields — and keep him healthy — while losing games in 2022. It won’t be easy with this roster, but it can be done.

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen is much more than the sum of his pain - Chicago Sun-Times - The former Bears running back is dealing with his latest setback, a ruptured Achilles tendon.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Buffalo Bills donate $400,000 to neighborhood impacted by racially-motivated killings - ProFootballTalk - The Buffalo Bills are Buffalo. No NFL team has a stronger bond with the community in which it plays.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Roquan Smith extension talks could heat up soon - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have done a tremendous job in turning over the roster in just one offseason under new general manager Ryan Poles, and 2022 is all about figuring out what pieces of the current...

Berckes’ Exit Interview: Akiem Hicks - Windy City Gridiron - Akiem the Dream’s position in Bears history

How many Bears’ draft picks will make the week one 53-man roster? - Windy City Gridiron - This five-part WCG roundtable is all about the Chicago Bears’ 2022 NFL Draft class, and we wrap it up with a question about the class as a whole.

