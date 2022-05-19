On Thursday the NFL announced it intends to host its inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator on May 23 and 24 at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta.

In a press release from the league the event is described as follows; “More than 60 diverse head coach and general manager candidates from all 32 clubs and the League office will come together for leadership development and networking opportunities.”

The Chicago Bears will have two representatives attending in assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and defensive coordinator Alan Williams. Both Cunningham and Williams are in their first year with the Bears and were nominated by the club to attend.

“The NFL is committed to diversity and inclusion, and this program is the latest in a series of steps designed to improve our hiring practices and create opportunities for advancement,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The program helps ensure that clubs receive exposure to high-performing, up-and-coming NFL talent and candidates get a chance to learn the business on a working level from team owners and executives.”

Some of what the senior women and minority prospects will learn at the program includes, leadership development, the business side of football, and how to take the next step in becoming a coach or front office executive.

“I think the Accelerator is some of the most important work the League and our committee will do all year because the potential of the program is exponential,” said Owner and Chairman, Blank Family of Businesses Arthur Blank. “It’s an unprecedented opportunity for emerging leaders, owners and team leadership to get to know each other better over these two days, and the relationships formed in this setting will be integral to future hiring cycles.”