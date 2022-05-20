The Bear’s Den, May 20, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

There is a Buzz Building Around Bears Rookie Cornerback Kyler Gordon - Bleacher Nation - Second-round pick Kyler Gordon is already making a strong impression on Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus.

Bears make changes in scouting, football administration - 670 The Score - New Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles announced a series of promotions and changes to his scouting department and football administration staff.

2 Bears to take part in NFL’s new diversity hiring program - 670 The Score - Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and defensive coordinator Alan Williams will attend next week’s NFL’s inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator program, a two-day networking seminar with league owners.

Chicago Bears Q&A: How do the offseason moves help Justin Fields’ future? Who are the top free-agent receivers in 2023? – Chicago Tribune - What’s the most positive spin on the Chicago Bears offseason for Justin Fields’ development? Brad Biggs answers questions in the weekly Bears mailbag.

Bears’ running backs can help Justin Fields excel in Year 2 - RSN - David Montgomery is hungry to get better. Khalil Herbert can handle the moment. The Bears need both of them to be at their best to help Justin Fields in 2022.

CHGO Bears Podcast: How does Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears’ starters this year compare to last year? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys go position by position and determine if the Chicago Bears group is better or worse than last season.

Ryan Poles Announced a Whole Mess of Organizational Hirings and Promotions in Scouting and Football Administration - Bleacher Nation - It’s almost as if Chicago Bears organization that was in desperate need of re-shaping is starting to get it.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Tom Clements: Aaron Rodgers doesn't need reps at this time of year - ProFootballTalk - “I know it’s a little bit different than it was previously when I was here. But Aaron doesn’t need reps at this time of the year. So, obviously, it would be nice to have him here. But he’s seen these things 1,000 times. He’ll be ready to go when training camp starts.”

Kevin O'Connell wants Vikings' defensive players to know he's not just an offensive coach - ProFootballTalk - New Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was a quarterback during his playing career, and a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator before he became head coach of the Vikings this offseason. He has never played or coached on defense.

After "fear-based" approach under Mike Zimmer, Eric Kendricks is happy with new Vikings' direction - ProFootballTalk - “I’m real excited about the staff,” Kendricks said Wednesday, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Everybody’s been on board, everybody’s been communicating very well. . . We have this amazing opportunity ahead of us again. . . . Whatever happened last year is in the past and we have to move forward. We can learn from a lot of things, but we also have to adapt and change with the new year.”

POLISH SAUSAGE

Joe Burrow: Browns had to take a chance at Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield will land on his feet - ProFootballTalk - Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about his thoughts on the competition in his division, particularly in light of Cleveland’s moves. Burrow told the group he understood why the Browns traded for Watson — even though Baker Mayfield has experienced plenty of success against the Bengals.

THE RULES

