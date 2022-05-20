The future of Robert Quinn

A few weeks ago it was reported that several teams were interested in trading for Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn, but it was also reported that the Bears were not actively shopping him. At that time Quinn even addressed the rumors of a trade and indicated he was hoping to stay in Chicago, but things may have changed.

“I continue to hear that Quinn wants out of Chicago,” writes CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

And yes, I know La Canfora’s Bears’ nuggets haven’t exactly come to fruition very often, and this could just be him connecting some dots and making assumptions about Quinn, but a trade does seem likely eventually.

La Canfora writes that there are a “host of interested teams,” and all the interest from other organizations is “not lost on the veteran defensive end.”

Quinn doesn’t strike me as a guy that would make a hullabaloo over wanting out, but it makes sense for Quinn to be open to a trade if one were to happen. With the 2022 Bears appearing to be in re-set mode, a 32-year old pass rusher doesn’t make a lot of sense for them to hold on to either.

The Bears are smart in holding on to a viable trade asset and maximizing the value for him if possible. They probably could have moved him on draft weekend, his market might heat up once teams report to training camp, but if they wait to get closer to the trade deadline they could cash in from a team seeking a pass rusher for a Super Bowl push. That’s what happened a year ago when the Rams traded a second and third round pick to the Broncos for Von Miller. And for what it’s worth, La Canfora believes the Bears could pull in a better deal than that one.

If Chicago GM Ryan Poles is offered anything remotely near a second round selection he’ll most likely pounce for the pick but also for the cap relief in 2023.