Breaking down Justin Fields’ mechanics, Luke Getsy’s offense, and more

In my latest T Formation Conversation podcast (also streaming live on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel) I’m joined by a longtime personal friend, Dave Scarbro, to talk some Chicago Bears. I’ve known Dave since high school, but what makes him uniquely qualified to talk football with me is his 20 plus years experience coaching youth and high school football.

He was a part of former Bear player Glen Kozlowski’s first high school coaching staff and he followed Koz to two other high schools during his coaching career. Dave’s coaching experience has always been spent on the offensive side of the game, with most of his emphasis spent with the quarterbacks and the offensive linemen.

Check us out right here as we get into Justin Fields’ mechanics, the evolution of the Mike Shanahan offense, some specifics to watch for with the outside zone scheme Bears’ offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will be implementing, the possible use of the fullback in the offense, and a bunch more.

