The Bear’s Den, May 23, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

CHGO Bears Podcast: Ranking the Chicago Bears Top-10 offseason moves - CHGO - In this episode, the guys rank the Chicago Bears’ 2022 offseason moves. Here’s their top-10.

Bears giving quarterback Justin Fields room to grow - Chicago Sun-Times - Last year, the quarterbacks room wasn’t designed to serve Fields alone.

Bears should only trade Robert Quinn for Von Miller-type offer - RSN - Robert Quinn should be viewed as a key piece of the Bears’ rebuild. Ryan Poles shouldn’t only part with the veteran pass rusher if given an offer that is too good to pass up.

Justin Fields Comes to the Defense of His Receiving Corps - Bleacher Nation - One thing I think we’ll see more out of Justin Fields is an increase in public displays of leadership. It can be challenging to establish yourself as a

National Media Missing Justin Fields Story Because They Don’t Actually Know What’s Happening - Da Bears Blog - Justin Fields is not a finished product.

National Media Missing Justin Fields Story Because They Don’t Actually Know What’s Happening - Da Bears Blog - Justin Fields is not a finished product.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Deshaun Watson’s lawyer: Trevor Bauer suspension “has no logical connection” to Watson - ProFootballTalk - “I’m going to try to be an optimist and say it will have no effect at all,” Hardin said. “Because it has no logical connection.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Breaking down Justin Fields’ mechanics, Luke Getsy’s offense, and more - Windy City Gridiron - We got some coach-speak going on in our latest T Formation Conversation!

Infante's 2023 Bears mock draft: Early 3-round predictions - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears won’t be on the clock in the 2023 NFL Draft for another 11 months, but the draft is a yearlong activity!

Wiltfong: The future of Robert Quinn - Windy City Gridiron - A few weeks ago it was reported that several teams were interested in trading for Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn, but it was also reported that the Bears were not actively shopping him. At...

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.