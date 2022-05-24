The Bear’s Den, May 24, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

3 Chicago Bears storylines to watch, including Justin Fields versus Mac Jones — and Lucas Patrick’s nasty edge – Chicago Tribune - Troy Aikman has set the bar for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields' second season: “Does he help the team win?”

One Bears question for each position group as OTAs continue - RSN - Can Justin Fields prove he's the guy? What will we get from Cole Kmet? Josh Schrock looks at one question facing each position group as we enter Week 2 of OTAs.

Can Bears get 'nice surprise' from Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom in 2022? - RSN - Whether or not Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins can hold up on the outside will determine if that unit derails Chicago's season and hampers Justin Fields' development.

NFL Power Rankings: Bears bottom five in Peter King FMIA list - RSN - King thinks Ryan Poles could have the team in position to help Justin Fields in the future, but he isn't high on the 2022 season.

Report: Bears Arlington Park plan up for public review this fall - RSN - The Bears signed a purchase agreement last year, and could leave Soldier Field if they close on the property.

What to Expect From Bears WR Velus Jones Jr. - On Tap Sports Net - Using statistics to project a range of outcomes for wide receiver Velus Jones’s rookie season with the Chicago Bears.

Five Quick Hits for a Monday Morning - Da Bears Blog - It is a slow period. Here are a few things.

What could Bears get in a Robert Quinn trade? - 670 The Score - Bears veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn could be looking for a trade this offseason, so what could Chicago get in return? Tribune reporter Brad Biggs answered that on the Mully & Haugh Show.

POLISH SAUSAGE

QB Nick Foles, released by the Chicago Bears this month, signs with the Indianapolis Colts to back up Matt Ryan – Chicago Tribune - The Indianapolis Colts signed Nick Foles to a two-year contract that reunites the quarterback with coach Frank Reich, his play caller during the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl championship season.

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins drank ‘heavily’ before dying on South Florida interstate – Chicago Tribune - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ death was caused by blunt-force trauma and was an accident, records from the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office released Monday say.

FMIA: 2022 NFL Power Rankings - Peter King, NBC Sports - Peter King's Football Morning In America column begins with his annual NFL Power Rankings, with the Bills and Chargers leading the way. Detroit in the top 20? Interesting.

Does winning truly trump everything? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Deshaun Watson lawsuit saga raises the troubling question of how much NFL teams will endure to land a great QB.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.