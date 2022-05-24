Bears’ international markets, comp pick update, OTA roster, and more

Earlier today the NFL announced an expansion of their International Home Marketing Areas (IMHA) that went into effect earlier this year, with the Los Angeles Rams adding New Zealand as their fourth IHMA and the Philadelphia Eagles gaining access to Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana, making them the first NFL club to enter a market in Africa.

In case you missed the announcement about the Chicago Bears’ IMHA from earlier this year, Chicago has Spain, which they share with the Miami Dolphins, as well as the United Kingdom, which they share with the Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, and the San Francisco 49ers.

The NFL’s press release states, “The International HMA initiative, which launched in January of this year, grants NFL clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.”

Over The Cap, which does a fantastic job in projecting the NFL’s compensation draft picks every year, is currently predicting that the Bears will not receive any for the 2023 NFL Draft. This was expected, but here’s what OTC wrote about it.

The Bears had a top CFA leave their team for a 3rd round value, Allen Robinson to the Rams for $15.5M APY. James Daniels also departed for Pittsburgh for a 5th round valued contract of $8.83M APY. But the Bears canceled out those picks by signing a quartet of players to 6th to 7th round valued contracts, all in the $3M-$4M APY range. Time will tell if enough of Lucas Patrick, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Byron Pringle, or Nicholas Morrow make enough of a difference to offset that loss in draft capital.

Team specific comp pick cancellation charts can be found here.

The media is allowed at the Bears’ OTA today, so here’s a copy of the roster which still has last year’s outside linebackers listed as linebackers and not defensive ends.

Most of the 3-4 OLBs are transitioning to 4-3 DEs, but I’d still like to see that reflected. Also would it be too much to ask for a safety/corner clarification on some of the players?

The NFL announced that the combine will remain in Indianapolis through the 2024 season. Cities can now bid to host the annual event that has been in Indianapolis since 1987, but the league decided no change will take place until 2025 at the earliest.

The 2023 NFL Combine will take place Tuesday, February 28 – Monday, March 6.

The 2024 NFL Combine will take place Tuesday, February 27 – Monday, March 4.

Third-round draft pick Velus Jones Jr. was the only Bears rookie at the NFLPA’s Rookie Premiere, which is an annual event hosted by Panini America.