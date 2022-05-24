Bears 2022 OTAs: Jaylon Johnson starts with Chicago’s second-team defense

The Bears began their second week of OTAs on Tuesday and there was no shortage of relevant news, especially for this time of year.

One of the more notable tidbits had to do with Jaylon Johnson, Chicago’s reigning CB1.

Or is he? If we’re going to read the actions (NOT the words) of Matt Eberflus and the rest of his new coaching staff: It seems Johnson has to win back some of the approval he earned over the first two years of his pro career.

#Bears HC Matt Eberflus had Kyler Gordon and Kindle Vildor starting at CB in practice. Jaylon Johnson was second string. Eberflus suggested that we not read into that. That it is a conditioning thing for Jaylon Johnson. Safety Jaquan Brisker was running with the ones. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) May 24, 2022

One Kindle Vildor next to rookie Kyler Gordon on the Bears’ respective defensive boundaries? Uh, that doesn’t look too great or imposing on paper, if I’m being honest. If it’s a conditioning issue for the 23-year-old Johnson — even in late May — you have to hope he gets back into shape very soon. At the very least, it’s abundantly clear most everyone at Halas Hall is starting with a clean slate. Hey, if you win six games in the prior season that probably should be the modus operandi.

We’ll see where Johnson stands with the Bears’ secondary as the rest of the spring and summer continue to unfold. Call it a hunch but CB1 should be back in his rightful spot (that he has to earn) quite soon.