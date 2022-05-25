The Bear’s Den, May 25, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears coach notices Eddie Jackson 'in a good place' at OTAs - RSN - The play of Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker will be important for Matt Eberflus' defense to hit the ground running.

Bears' Teven Jenkins wants to earn Matt Eberflus', Ryan Poles' trust - RSN - The offensive lineman has moved from left tackle to right tackle, and lost weight to play faster.

Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker already showcasing rare skills at Bears OTAs - RSN - Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have been as advertised early on at OTAs.

Yo! Matt Eberflus Had Cornerback Jaylon Johnson Running With the 2nd Team Defense - Bleacher Nation - This isn't something I want to blow out of proportion. But this serves as a reminder that Eberflus is a new sheriff in town.

Sixth-Round Offensive Lineman Zachary Thomas Could Play His Way into a Starting Role This Year - Bleacher Nation - Expecting a rookie who was a Day 3 draft pick to start would be a mistake. But there is a starting role for the taking at right guard. Why can't it be Thomas?

The Next Step in a Potential Bears Move to Arlington Heights is Scheduled - Bleacher Nation - Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes told reporters the review has a tentatively scheduled date for this upcoming fall.

WR Coach Tyke Tolbert on Velus Jones Jr. - Da Bears Blog - For those concerned about Velus Jones’ age, sometimes it’s worth considering the benefits that comes from age, maturity, etc. The Bears are already experiencing those benefits.

Justin Fields showcasing confidence for Bears in Year 2 - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields is showing more confidence ahead of his second NFL season, something that has inspired hope among his teammates and coaches.

More Pilates, less beer: How Teven Jenkins is working to earn the trust of his new Chicago Bears coaches – Chicago Tribune - As the Chicago Bears continue transitioning to a new coaching staff, Teven Jenkins is doing whatever is best to help the team.

Bears’ Teven Jenkins upbeat as move to right tackle looks increasingly likely - Chicago Sun-Times - Whereas former GM Ryan Pace almost certainly would’ve insisted on making it work at left tackle to justify picking Jenkins so high, Ryan Poles doesn’t have to. He just wants to find a way to use him. It’s better to flourish at right tackle than fade at left.

Cole Kmet optimistic about potential of Bears’ offense - Chicago Sun-Times - The third-year tight end is encouraged that Luke Getsy’s use of Justin Fields’ mobility can make a difference. “Justin’s on the move a lot, and he does well with that ... you see the types of throws he can make on the run and off-schedule ... and it gets exciting.”

Jaylon Johnson running with 2nd team, but coach says not to ‘read into that’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Third-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson is one of the three building blocks the Bears have on their roster. Tuesday, though, he was running with the second-team defense.

Hub Arkush: How do Bears match up currently with NFC North? – Shaw Local - Let’s set aside the long-term goals of the Bears’ rebuild for a minute and just look at how the team currently stands up against the rest of the NFC North, Hub Arkush writes.

How Justin Fields-Luke Getsy offense is taking shape at Bears OTAs - RSN - Luke Getsy said he planned to build his offense around Justin Fields’ strengths. It appears, he’s doing just that.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Kyle Shanahan expects Jimmy Garoppolo to be traded but admits it's "not a guarantee" - ProFootballTalk - The 49ers were close to trading Jimmy Garoppolo before his March 8 surgery on his right shoulder. Garoppolo remains on their roster, due to make $25 million as a backup to Trey Lance.

Roger Goodell: Pro Bowl game doesn't work - ProFootballTalk - It sounds like there are going to be changes to the Pro Bowl in the near future.

Sam Darnold confident he can be one of the best QBs in the league - ProFootballTalk - Sam Darnold is currently the No. 1 quarterback for the Panthers, but the team has not been shy about looking around at other options and there’s still a chance that they could make a move to change the makeup of the depth chart before the season gets underway.

Ravens agree to 1-year deal with CB Kyle Fuller, a Baltimore native and 2-time Pro Bowl pick – Chicago Tribune - Kyle Fuller, a Mount Saint Joseph graduate, should compete for playing time immediately in a Ravens defense looking to return to health and bounce back from a historically bad 2021.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zeglinski’s Chicago Bears 2022 OTAs: Jaylon Johnson starts with Chicago’s second-team defense - Windy City Gridiron - It seems the Bears’ new coaching staff is making the third-year pro re-earn his stripes.

Wiltfong: Bears’ international markets, comp pick update, OTA roster, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Some recent nuggets about the Bears and the NFL...

