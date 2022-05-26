The Bear’s Den, May 26, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Why Jaylon Johnson running with Bears’ second team at OTAs isn’t big deal - RSN - Jaylon Johnson knows he has to prove himself to the new coaching staff. Matt Eberflus appears to be challenging his star corner early on.

Bears’ tight end Cole Kmet excited for role in Luke Getsy’s offense - RSN - Kmet pointed to the success of George Kittle, Robert Tonyan and others in similar offensive schemes.

Could Thomas Graham create slot cornerback competition for Bears? - RSN - Most expect Tavon Young to be the Bears’ starting slot corner. But Thomas Graham is putting in work to be good and could push for the starting job in training camp.

How Bears’ Teven Jenkins changed body to fit new Bears offensive line - RSN - Bears GM Ryan Poles made it clear changes were coming to the Bears OL, and last year’s second-round pick is doing what he can to fit the bill.

Cole Kmet is Re-Enrolling at Tight End University - Bleacher Nation - It’s back to TE school for Cole Kmet, who is getting another crack at Tight End University.

Teven Jenkins Made Some Radical Physical Changes to Cement His Role as the Bears New Starting Right Tackle - Bleacher Nation - It is only May and we’re already getting our Best Shape of His Life™ reports from Bears players.

Dannehy: Lack of Action on OL Incredibly Risky for Ryan Poles - Da Bears Blog - Ryan Poles has left the team in a tricky position.

Rejuvenated Teven Jenkins ready to prove place with Bears - 670 The Score - Second-year offensive tackle Teven Jenkins is healthy after his rookie season was derailed by back surgery, and he’s ready to prove his place with the Chicago Bears.

Bears podcast: What to make of OTAs - Chicago Sun-Times - Can any sort of judgment be made yet?

Column: Should Chicago Bears trade Robert Quinn? - Chicago Tribune - If Robert Quinn does wish to play elsewhere, it could be a win for everyone involved. But Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles might need to wait until the trade deadline to maximize a return.

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL will launch a paid streaming service - ProFootballTalk - Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that the NFL will launch its own streaming service. It will be called NFL Plus.

Steelers officially name Omar Khan G.M. - ProFootballTalk - What was reported on Tuesday night has now become official, as the Steelers announced on Wednesday that they’ve hired Omar Khan to be their next General Manager.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Jenkins and Borom settling into the tackle spots - Windy City Gridiron - Second year offensive lineman Teven Jenkins met the media yesterday following the Chicago Bears OTA practice, and he said his understanding is that right now he’ll be focusing on right tackle.

