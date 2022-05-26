Two Bears land on a top quarterbacks and receivers list

Pro Football Network recently came out with their rankings of the top 32 quarterbacks and wide receivers for the upcoming season. For the Bears' representation, things look about as expected.

Justin Fields is No. 24 overall on the quarterbacks' list. This isn’t too surprising, considering Fields still has a lot to prove following a rookie campaign where he threw only seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions. However, Fields's clear potential last season was enough to rank him above fellow draft mates Davis Mills and Zach Wilson, who ranked 25th and 26th, respectively.

Meanwhile, Darnell Mooney placed No. 27 overall on the wideout ranking. While Mooney did post his first 1,000-yard campaign last year, it remains to be seen how the third-year pro will do in the WR1 role following Allen Robinson’s departure this off-season.

A couple of other tidbits worth noting:

Fields’ NFC North counterparts feature throughout the list. As expected, Aaron Rodgers finished near the top of the list at No. 3 overall. Kirk Cousins was right in the middle of the pack at No. 15, and Jared Goff was the only NFC North passer to rank below Fields, coming in at the No. 29 overall spot.

Of the eight quarterbacks following Fields in the list, the Bears will face five of them this season: Mills (No. 25) vs. the Texans, Wilson (No. 26) at the Jets, Daniel Jones (No. 27) at the Giants, Carson Wentz (No. 28) vs. the Commanders, and Goff (No. 29) twice against the Lions.

Mooney is one of only two NFC North receivers on the WR list. It just so happens that the other receiver, Justin Jefferson, is ranked No. 1.

It will be interesting to see how Fields’ and Mooney’s ranks change as the season goes on and the two adapt to the new scheme offensive coordinator Luke Getsy tries to implement in his first year with the team.