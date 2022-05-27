The Bear’s Den, May 27, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears Insider podcast 265: Teven Jenkins moves to right tackle. Where does the o-line stand? – Shaw Local - The Bears continued OTAs this week with Teven Jenkins lining up at right tackle. Hub Arkush, Sean Hammond and Kyle Nabors discuss the latest news and notes from Halas Hall.

Chicago Bears: TE Cole Kmet has room for growth in Year 3 - Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet has room for growth in Year 3. Could more experience with Justin Fields and Luke Getsy's new offense facilitate it?

Chicago Bears Q&A: What position has biggest holes? - Chicago Tribune - Now that free agency is mostly over, where is the Chicago Bears roster most deficient? Brad Biggs answers your Bears questions weekly.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields needs to throw more deep balls according to Matt Peck - CHGO - CHGO Bulls Matt Peck believes Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields needs to throw more deep balls.

THE Chicago Sports Podcast: The Chicago Mt. Rushmore draft - CHGO - We love to build Mt. Rushmores and we love to hold drafts. So why not combine the two? Join Kevin Kaduk, Jake Flannigan, Cody Delmendo and Alex Campbell as they attempt to build the perfect mix of Chicago sports icons.

Can Bears' offense provide early-season edge vs. 49ers, Packers? - RSN - The NFL schedule makers might have given the Bears an early-season gift.

Don't Look Now, But Darnell Mooney is on the Cusp of WR1 Status - Bleacher Nation - Darnell Mooney, come on down!

Bears confident in Robert Quinn as offseason absence lingers - 670 The Score - Veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn has not been present with the Chicago Bears during portions of the offseason program, though the team remains confidence in his status.

The 2021 NFL Draft QBs: How Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Justin Fields and others can improve - The Athletic - After ugly rookie seasons for much of the 2021 QB class, who’s ready to make a leap this season?

Examining changes to Chicago Bears Edge Rusher depth chart - BearGogglesOn - Examining changes to Chicago Bears Edge Rusher depth chart. The Chicago Bears have made significant changes to their depth chart in just one off-season

Patrick Mahomes: It’s going to be everybody in this year’s offense, not just one guy - ProFootballTalk - When the Chiefs elected to trade Tyreek Hill, it inevitably changed their offense. And given that Hill’s an elite talent at the position, it may have made Kansas City’s offense worse.

A 'Madoff'-Like Sports Betting Scheme Leads To Arrest Of Poker Star - In a move that one industry watcher compares to the Bernie Madoff scandal, former World Series of Poker bracelet winner Cory Zeidman was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering conspiracy in connection with a sports betting fraud scheme he operated from Long Island and Florida, according to a press release issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

The Lamar Jackson mystery continues to grow - ProFootballTalk - Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s long-term status with the team remains a mystery. He won’t engage the team on a contract, even though the team is ready to give him a major new deal. He insists that he doesn’t want to leave, but he’s not acting like he wants to stay.

Borkowski: Two Chicago Bears land on a top quarterbacks and receivers list - Windy City Gridiron - Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney are getting some love from the national media.

