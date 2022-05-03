The Bear’s Den, May 3, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears depth chart projection: How the new draft picks change the picture - The Athletic - There’s room for veteran additions at several positions, while other spots, like safety and running back, seem close to being set.

Takeaways from the Chicago Bears’ 2022 NFL draft - Bears Wire - From Ryan Poles acquiring more draft capital to not helping Justin Fields early, here are our takeaways following the Bears' 2022 NFL draft.

Chicago Bears: Winners and losers following 2022 NFL draft - Bears Wire - Who's in a better position now that the NFL draft is over and who isn't? Here are our Bears winners and losers following the draft:

Bears Add Plenty Of Competition With Healthy Undrafted Free Agents - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears added 11 players in the NFL Draft but Ryan Poles continues to add depth pieces with a plethora of undrafted free agents.

NFL analysts have mixed opinions on Bears' 2022 draft - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears ended up making 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, and football analysts have mixed opinions about how well they fared over the weekend.

Former coach: Gordon 'most athletic player' I've ever had - 670 The Score - Former Washington head coach Jimmy Lake described new Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon as the most athletic player that he has ever coached.

Ryan Poles empowers Bears’ brass in leading first draft - 670 The Score - Leading his first NFL Draft in Chicago, first-year Bears general manager Ryan Poles empowered the team’s scouting department and coaching staff while forming an 11-man class.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: Premature grades on all 11 picks - Windy City Gridiron - Time for the yearly tradition of grading players before they even play an NFL snap.

Sunderbruch: Three Players I’m Excited For - Windy City Gridiron - And one I’m not

