Bears name Jeff King, Trey Koziol new co-directors of player personnel

The Bears made wholesale changes to their personnel department on Tuesday.

A day after departing with several former members of the Ryan Pace regime, GM Ryan Poles named Jeff King and Trey Koziol the co-directors of Chicago’s player personnel department. The Bears announced the news over their website.

King has been with the Bears since 2015, when he started as a scouting intern. He eventually worked his way up to full-time pro scout and was most recently the Bears’ director of pro scouting beginning in 2020. This followed a seven-year NFL career as a tight end with the Panthers and Cardinals.

The Bears credit King for taking charge of the addition of several unrestricted free agents this off-season — including Byron Pringle and Nicholas Morrow, among others.

Meanwhile, Koziol has over 14 years of experience in NFL front offices. Before returning as a Chicagoland native, Koziol wore several hats with the Chiefs over the past nine years. He was most recently their executive director of player personnel during the 2021 season.

King and Koziol will now join Ryan Poles as his helpful instrumental figures in the Bears’ ongoing attempt to become a consistent Super Bowl contender. Call it a hunch, but we’ll see how this trio fares with that ambitious goal very soon.