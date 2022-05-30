The Bear’s Den, May 30, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Waiting is brutal, but early steps of Bears’ rebuild are on right track - Chicago Sun-Times - The only thing worth judging them on at this point is whether the path they’re plotting looks sensible, and it does. The results are to be determined, but the process is prudent.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Where does Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields rank among NFL quarterbacks? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss Chris Simms ranking Justin Fields as the 23rd best quarterback entering the 2022 NFL season.

Recent Bears draft picks with opportunity to play more in 2022 - Bears Wire - Here are seven recent Bears draft picks who are poised for more playing time in 2022.

Bears will rely on Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow’s speed to anchor defense - RSN - The pairing or Roquan Smith and Nicholas Morrow will be key for the Bears’ defense in 2022.

As Summer Unofficially Begins, Reasons to Be Optimistic About the 2022 Chicago Bears - Da Bears Blog - Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer. It launches a period of cold beer in ice-filled coolers, attractive people strutting their tattoo-riddled muscles down the boardwalk, the sweet green fairway grass of golf courses across the north and just general happiness. It is the season of optimism, so this seems like the right moment to look at why a Chicago Bears fan should be optimistic about the months to come.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Should Aaron Rodgers be at "voluntary" OTAs? - ProFootballTalk - It’s OTA season. Voluntary OTA season. Voluntary but not really voluntary.

Lions are tweaking their approach to defensive line play - ProFootballTalk - The kneecap-biting Lions are modifying their approach to biting kneecaps.

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL tweaks the rules for interviewing head-coaching candidates - ProFootballTalk - This week, the league issued a resolution that makes two important changes to the process.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Ramachandran: How Justin Fields’ Mechanics Have Changed - Part 1 - Windy City Gridiron - Fields’ mechanics have been a topic of conversation over the years. In part 1 of this series, I break down his motion at Ohio State to set a baseline for changes made in year 1.

Borkowski: Darnell Mooney, Jaylon Johnson, Roquan Smith Named Top 3 Bears for 2022 Season - Windy City Gridiron - Robert Quinn and Justin Fields also earned consideration in Pro Football Focus’ top threesomes article.

Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft: 8 early top targets for Bears to remember in Round 1 - Windy City Gridiron - Which prospects should the Bears keep an early eye on in the 2023 NFL Draft?

THE RULES

