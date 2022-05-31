The Bear’s Den, May 31, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Justin Fields: We don’t have big name wideouts, but we have talent - ProFootballTalk - “We don’t have an Odell [Beckham Jr.] or a Cooper Kupp on our team, but at the end of the day I think if everybody is on their P’s and Q’s, and we’re on top of everything and not making mistakes, the players we have right now are good enough,” Fields said, via Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Adam & Nick’s all-time Chicago Bears memories - CHGO - In this episode, the guys share their favorite Chicago Bears memories.

Why Trevis Gipson could be Bears’ X-factor on defense in 2022 - RSN - Trevis Gipson has a chance to prove he’s a franchise edge rusher this season.

Jameis Winston reportedly is moving with a "visible limp" - ProFootballTalk - During Week Eight of the 2021 season, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL. He has been cleared to participate in the team’s 2022 Organized Team Activities, and so he is. But there’s a catch. There’s a limp.

Trevor Lawrence: Christian Kirk is really quarterback friendly - ProFootballTalk - The Jaguars raised some eyebrows in March when they signed receiver Christian Kirk to a four-year deal worth $72 million that could escalate to $84 million.

