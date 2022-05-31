Akiem Hicks signs with the Buccaneers

On Tuesday ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Akiem Hicks to a one year deal. The contract could be worth up to $10 million with incentives, but a chance to get a Super Bowl ring with one of the best teams in the NFC is likely incentive enough for the 32-year old, former Chicago Bears’ Pro Bowl defensive lineman.

Hicks spent six of his ten years as a professional with the Bears, compiling 31 sacks, 88 quarterback hits, and 51 tackles for loss in 77 games. Those 88 QB hits are the most all-time in Bears history, his tackles for loss is 5th all-time, and his 31 sacks checks in as 19th most in the franchise’s history*.

During his time in Chicago he was one of their most popular players, but things appeared to have soured behind the scenes last season between he and head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.

*QB Hits has been tabulated since 2006, TFL since about 1999, and sacks officially since 1982 and unofficially by Pro Football Reference since 1960.