The Bear’s Den, May 4, 2022

Bears hire Jeff King, Trey Koziol as co-directors of player personnel - RSN - Ryan Poles continues to reshape the front office at Halas Hall.

What Happened to Drafting a Receiver in Round 2? - Bleacher Nation - Taking the best player available was Ryan Poles’ Round 2 approach. For what it’s worth, the Bears could have (and have) done worse.

Poles: The Bears *DID* Have a Chance to Trade Up in the 2022 NFL Draft - Bleacher Nation - Sure, he could’ve swung for the fences from the get-go. But instead of forcing his way into a costly trade-up, GM Ryan Poles stood his ground.

Bears Promote Jeff King to Co-Director of Player Personnel (A Position He’ll Share With Trey Koziol) - Bleacher Nation - Just as we love seeing players climb the depth chart, we dig it when front office folks climb the organizational ladder.

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Poles reflects on 2022 NFL Draft - ChicagoBears.com - Looking back at the NFL Draft and ahead to this weekend’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall, Bears general manager Ryan Poles spoke exclusively with ChicagoBears.com senior writer Larry Mayer.

Florio ‘concerned’ Fields will take brunt of criticism - 670 The Score - While the Bears’ focus on defensive players and their roster as a whole in the NFL Draft last weekend was understandable, it could leave second-year quarterback Justin Fields in a difficult situation in the 2022 season.

RG3 has his eye on 3 teams as he draws NFL interest - 670 The Score - Veteran quarterback Robert Griffin couldn’t find a landing spot during the 2021 season, but he has received NFL interest since running a 4.48 40-yard dash at a charity event recently.

Bears part ways with 3 members of scouting department - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears have parted ways with three members of their scouting department: director of college scouting Mark Sadowski, national scout Chris Prescott and scouting coordinator Bobby Macedo.

Olin Kreutz physically assaulted colleague Adam Hoge in staff meeting: sources - Chicago Sun-Times - The incident, which resulted in Kreutz’s firing, occurred at sports website CHGO’s West Loop office. Hoge didn’t require treatment, and he didn’t file a police report. He returned to work Tuesday to host his Bears podcast.

Bears GM Ryan Poles makes front office changes - Chicago Sun-Times - New general manager Ryan Poles continued to retool the Bears front office on Tuesday, naming Trey Koziol and Jeff King the team’s co-directors of player personnel.

Steve McMichael a Hall of Famer? Our man says yes - Chicago Sun-Times - Ailing Bears legend meets with our Rick Telander, who says star DT warrants closer look for induction.

Mark Sadowski is out as Chicago Bears college scouting director, sources say, as GM Ryan Poles reshapes the front office – Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles is making moves with his staff, and sources say college scouting director Mark Sadowski won't be retained.

Column: Excitement, surprise, hope. The NFL draft delivered it all for the Chicago Bears. – Chicago Tribune - It will be years before we know what the Chicago Bears accomplished in the 2022 NFL draft. But for now, the team is surfing on a wave of optimism.

Chicago Bears draft class is older with more college experience — a byproduct of COVID-19. Could it be deeper too? – Chicago Tribune - Most of the newly drafted Chicago Bears players — including Velus Jones Jr. — had extended college careers because of COVID-19.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Ryan Poles begins making changes to Chicago Bears’ front office - CHGO - Adam Jahns of The Athletic joins the show to discuss the changes in the Chicago Bears' front office as Ryan Poles makes some moves.

Breaking down Bears’ draft class: Best picks, sleepers, assessment - Bears Wire - From the best pick to sleepers to biggest winner and loser, here's our evaluation of the Bears' rookie draft class.

Best remaining free agents the Chicago Bears should target after draft - Bears Wire - With the NFL draft in the books, the third wave of free agency has begun. Here are some players the Bears should consider targeting.

Ex-Bears center Olin Kreutz loses temper, job at CHGO Sports: Dollars and sense - The Athletic - Kreutz for physically attacking co-worker Adam Hoge on Monday morning at the CHGO studio, The Athletic has learned.

Shad Khan unloads on Urban Meyer: "How can you work with someone like that?" - ProFootballTalk - “When you lose the respect, the trust and an issue of truthfulness, how can you work with someone like that?” Jaguars owner Shad Khan told Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “It’s not possible.”

DK Metcalf: We'll get something done with Seahawks - ProFootballTalk - He said it is “just a matter of when” it is his turn to cash in and expressed confidence that he’ll be doing so as a member of the Seahawks.

Justyn Ross is cleared for football activities, will get a shot with Chiefs - ProFootballTalk - The biggest steal of the 2022 draft may have come after the draft. The Chiefs signed Clemson receiver Justyn Ross as an undrafted free agent.

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears name Jeff King, Trey Koziol new co-directors of player personnel - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles has his hand-picked leaders of Chicago’s personnel department.

Infante: Breaking down NFC North rivals’ drafts - Windy City Gridiron - What did the rest of the NFC North do in this year’s draft?

