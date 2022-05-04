Bears claim Chris Finke off waivers

On Wednesday the Chicago Bears were awarded wide receiver Chris Finke off waivers after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.

The 26-year old former Golden Domer spent some time in 2020 with the 49ers on their practice squad before being picked up on the Chiefs’ offseason roster in 2021. He was waived with an injury settlement before training camp that year, but then re-signed by K.C. to a reserve/future deal in January.

At Notre Dame the 5’10”, 184 pounder went from a walk-on in 2015 to a four year contributor with 47 games under his belt. He had 106 career receptions, 1,251 yards, and 8 TDs. He also played some special teams where he racked up 73 punt returns for 602 yards and 5 kick returns for 85 yards.

The Bears recently added one rookie wide out via the NFL Draft, 6 more via the UDFA market, and 1 more is reported to have an invite to this weekends rookie minicamp.