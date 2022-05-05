The Bear’s Den, May 5, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears, Justin Fields have built-in excuses for 2022 - Chicago Sun-Times - The team’s draft gives almost everyone an out.

Olin Kreutz must apologize as well as he can analyze - Chicago Sun-Times - Kreutz’s remaining media jobs are in jeopardy after he grabbed the neck of CHGO colleague Adam Hoge in response to a flippant remark Monday, according to sources.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Why didn’t GM Ryan Poles get more help for QB Justin Fields? How many starters did they draft? – Chicago Tribune - The NFL draft has come and gone, and Chicago Bears fans don’t seem impressed with the depth chart at wide receiver.

Bears mailbag: Why Velus Jones Jr. at No. 71? No draft help for Justin Fields? - The Athletic - The Bears’ drafting strategy and lack of weapons for Justin Fields drew lots of questions in this week’s mailbag.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Previewing the Chicago Bears depth chart after adding Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker - CHGO - Now that the 2022 NFL Draft is complete. How does the Chicago Bears depth chart look before rookie minicamp?

NFL DRAFT: Scouting the Bears 2022 Draft Picks - On Tap Sports Net - A full breakdown of each Chicago Bears selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Get your scouting report for the Bears 2022 Draft Picks.

Bears Second-Round Pick Kyler Gordon Was the 24th Overall Player on the Cowboys Draft Board - Bleacher Nation - Not that I felt bad about the Kyler Gordon pick, but seeing other teams value him highly makes me feel even better about it.

Bears claim WR Chris Finke off waivers from Chiefs - 670 The Score - The Bears have signed receiver Chris Finke after claiming him off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs. Finke was formerly a walk-on at Notre Dame and joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

Bears claim Chris Finke off waivers - ProFootballTalk - Finke caught 106 passes for yards and eight touchdowns in five seasons at Notre Dame.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Steelers say concerns about Kenny Pickett's hand size are erased by watching him play - ProFootballTalk - New Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has famously small hands, but the Steelers say the game tape matters more than the measuring tape.

With no trade market developing, Giants close to releasing James Bradberry - ProFootballTalk - Cornerback James Bradberry‘s time with the Giants is coming to an end sooner than later.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears claim Chris Finke off waivers - Windy City Gridiron - On Wednesday the Chicago Bears were awarded wide receiver Chris Finke off waivers after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.

Ramachandran: What the Bears’ 2022 draft process says about Ryan Poles - Windy City Gridiron - With the Poles-Flus regime’s first imprints on the franchise officially complete, it’s time to take an early look at some potential trends.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

