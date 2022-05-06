The Bear’s Den, May 6, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears single-game, suite tickets for 2022 on sale May 12 - Chicago Sun-Times - The sale begins just after the NFL announces the 2022 league schedule. The Bears play nine home games this season, against the Eagles, Commanders, Dolphins, Bills, Texans, 49ers, Packers, Vikings and Lions.

Bears NFL Draft takeaways, Part 2: Ryan Poles seeks starting linemen late - The Athletic - The Bears drafted 11 players, including four linemen. They might have a chance to start.

5 undrafted players to watch during rookie minicamp - CHGO - The Chicago Bears will start rookie minicamp this weekend. Outside of the 2022 draft class, here are 5 non-drafted players to watch out for.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Where does Velus Jones Jr. rank among the Chicago Bears’ 2022 draft picks? - CHGO - In this episode, the CHGO Bears Podcast crew ranks the Chicago Bears' 2022 Draft Class including Velus Jones Jr.

One thing to love about each of the Chicago Bears’ 11 draft picks - Bears Wire - From Kyler Gordon's lockdown coverage to Velus Jones Jr.'s speed, here's one thing to love about each of the Bears' 2022 draft picks.

Projecting the Bears’ 2022 starting defense after NFL draft - Bears Wire - After the NFL draft, we're examining what the Bears' starting defense currently looks like in 2022.

Bears rookie minicamp: What to watch with OL, WRs and UDFAs - RSN - Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus will finally get a chance to check out their incoming rookie class on the practice field.

NFL power rankings: Where does each team stand after draft? - 670 The Score - With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, here are the latest power rankings from Audacy Sports. Spoiler alert: The Bears’ outlook for 2022 is ugly.

2022 NFL Draft: How teams with young QBs helped them, from Jets, Steelers adding talent to Bears adding little - CBSSports.com - Here’s how teams with QB starters from the last three draft classes have helped them

2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars’ Travon Walker, Cowboys’ Tyler Smith among most questionable picks by all 32 teams - CBSSports.com - Time will tell how well each team fared during last weekend’s festivities

Bears QB Justin Fields No. 8 in merchandise sales - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears second-year quarterback stayed in the top 10 despite a rocky rookie season. He ranks behind quarterbacks Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones and Dak Prescott and 49ers tight end George Kittle.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Bad situation between Browns and Baker Mayfield becomes worse - ProFootballTalk - The Browns and Baker Mayfield may eventually need each other in 2022. Someone may be trying to blow things up before it ever gets to that point.

Understanding the NFL's new process for imposing discipline under Personal Conduct Policy - ProFootballTalk - As a potential suspension of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to loom, it’s important to understand how the rules are different — and more importantly how they aren’t.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Where do the rookie o-linemen fit on the Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - Rookie minicamp kicks off on for the Bears on Friday and Lester’s attention will be on the offensive line.

Sunderbruch: Velus Jones and the Big 25 - Windy City Gridiron - When it comes to predicting the success of an NFL player, draft age can be more meaningful than running speed.

