Bears announce 16-man 2022 UDFA class and rookie minicamp roster

The Chicago Bears have announced their 2022 class of undrafted free agents, and there are several prospects that have a decent shot at sticking around in some capacity for the upcoming season. The announced group of 16 players is smaller than the reports that were floating around earlier this week, so I wonder if those other players were just rookie minicamp invites or elected to go to a different team.
Here are Chicago’s official new UDFA rookies.
- Jean Delance, OL, Florida (6’4”, 303)
- Landon Lenoir, WR, Southern Illinois (5’11”, 186)
- Savon Scarver, WR, Utah State (5’10”, 184)
- Kevin Shaa, WR, Liberty (5’9”, 166)
- Cyrus Holder, WR, Duquesne (6’2”, 198)
- Henry Litwin, WR, Slippery Rock (5’10”, 198)
- Master Teague, RB, Ohio State (5’11”, 225)
- Chase Allen, TE, Iowa State (6’6”, 251)
- Jake Tonges, TE, Cal (6’4”, 240)
- Micah Dew-Treadway, DL, Minnesota (6’4”, 308)
- Jack Sanborn, ILB, Wisconsin (6’2”, 234)
- C.J. Avery, LB, Louisville (5’11”, 230)
- Jaylen Alexander, LB, Purdue (6’, 236)
- Jaylon Jones, CB, Mississippi (5’10”, 190)
- Allie Green, CB, Missouri (6’2”, 203)
- Amari Carter, S, University of Miami (5’11”, 200)
The Bears also announced that they released offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr., who spent time a year ago on their practice squad.
Chicago’s full 11-man draft class will all be at camp, and even though some are unsigned the NFL has a rule that protects them from injury.
There are also 4 first-year players at this weekend’s camp.
Dieter Eiselen, guard
Chris Finke, receiver
Charles Snowden, defensive end
Ryan Willis, quarterback
Two unsigned veterans are there to try out.
Maurice Canady, cornerback
Jayson Stanley, cornerback
And 36 unsigned rookies at Halas Hall on a try out basis as well.
Christian Albright, Ball State inside linebacker
Jon Alexander, Charlotte safety
Roy Baker, Eastern Kentucky cornerback
Ezekiel Barnett, Louisiana Tech linebacker
Chris Bergin, Northwestern inside linebacker
Joshua Black, Syracuse defensive end
Brandon Bowling, Utah State receiver
Jamal Brooks, South Alabama inside linebacker
Tre Bugg, Air Force cornerback
Maurice Burkley, Louisville running back
Derick Bush, Coastal Carolina cornerback
Brandon Chapman, Wake Forest tight end
Matt Goghlin, Michigan State kicker
Roger Cray, Old Dominion cornerback
Liam Dobson, Texas State guard
Corey Dublin, Tulane center
Coney Durr, Minnesota cornerback
Kainoa Fuiava, Western Michigan defensive tackle
Braden Galloway, Clemson tight end
Michael Greene, James Madison defensive tackle
Ralph Holley, Western Michigan defensive tackle
Johnny Huntley, Liberty tight end
Elijah James, Liberty defensive end
Bydarrius Knighten, Auburn safety
David Kroll, Delaware guard
Luke Little, University of Mary tight end
Demario McCall, Ohio State cornerback
Timothy McGloyn, Illinois State running back
Dishon McNary, Central Michigan cornerback
Antonio Ortiz, TCU long-snapper
Drew Plitt, Ball State quarterback
Carson Taylor, Northern Arizona defensive end
Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington guard
A.J. Thomas, Western Michigan safety
De’Montre Tuggle, Ohio running back
Amir Tyler, Temple safety
Here’s the roster of all players participating at this weekend’s rookie camp.
Here is the #Bears 2022 rookie minicamp roster.
If I find a bigger version I’ll share it here.
