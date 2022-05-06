Bears Over Beers: NFL Draft Lessons

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and while it didn’t go the way that many people thought it might for the Bears, JB & EJ break down how Ryan Poles did a nice job laying the foundation for future success for the team. The guys dig into all the picks like Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon, and Velus Jones Jr., while also diving deep into the late round selections and UDFA pickups. EJ, as always, brings his deep knowledge of the draft to talk all things prospects and even gives a preview into what the 2023 draft might hold. All that and more over a couple of tasty beverages so pour yourself a cold one and join us!

