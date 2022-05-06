Bears sign seven draft picks

Cliff Stein is big-time back!

The Chicago Bears announced Friday afternoon that they had agreed to contract terms with seven of their eight day three (that’s fifth, sixth and seventh round) draft picks.

The players they signed are: Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah (fifth round, 168th overall), Dominique Robinson, DE, Miami Ohio (5-174), Trestan Ebner, RB, Baylor (6-203), Doug Kramer, C, Illinois (6-207), Ja’Tyre Carter, G, Southern (7-226), Elijah Hicks, S, Cal (7-254) and Trenton Gill, P, North Carolina State (7-255).

The news came as the first day of the Chicago Bears rookie minicamp was underway at Halas Hall, with many of the players meeting the media for the first time and getting into the classroom and field for the first time as players.

The quick turnaround for signing picks was something that Bears fans were used to until Ryan Pace went away from Cliff Stein, but Ryan Poles reinstated Stein as the team’s de facto contract negotiator and it appears his speedy ways are back again.

With this, the Bears just have second round picks CB Kyler Gordon, S Jaquan Brisker, third round pick WR Velus Jones Jr. and sixth round OT Zachary Thomas as the only players left unsigned.

We’ll see how quick they get those sorted. Stay tuned.