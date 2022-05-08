Bears tweak roster following rookie minicamp

The Chicago Bears have made a few roster moves following the conclusion of their rookie minicamp.

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported that the Bears have released wide receiver Savon Scarver from Utah State, who was part of their 2022 undrafted free agent class of signees.

Three tryout players were reported to have been signed after their showings this weekend, as representation for Ball State linebacker Christian Albright and Northern Arizona defensive end Carson Taylor each Tweeted out that their clients have deals with the Bears, and PFN’s Wilson reported that Western Michigan safety A.J. Thomas was signed.

Here’s the updated list of Chicago’s UDFA signings.

Jean Delance, OL, Florida (6’4”, 303) Landon Lenoir, WR, Southern Illinois (5’11”, 186) Kevin Shaa, WR, Liberty (5’9”, 166) Cyrus Holder, WR, Duquesne (6’2”, 198) Henry Litwin, WR, Slippery Rock (5’10”, 198) Master Teague, RB, Ohio State (5’11”, 225) Chase Allen, TE, Iowa State (6’6”, 251) Jake Tonges, TE, Cal (6’4”, 240) Micah Dew-Treadway, DL, Minnesota (6’4”, 308) Carson Taylor, DE, Northern Arizona (6’3”, 241) Jack Sanborn, ILB, Wisconsin (6’2”, 234) Christian Albright, ILB, Ball State (6’2”, 226) C.J. Avery, LB, Louisville (5’11”, 230) Jaylen Alexander, LB, Purdue (6’, 236) Jaylon Jones, CB, Mississippi (5’10”, 190) Allie Green, CB, Missouri (6’2”, 203) Amari Carter, S, University of Miami (5’11”, 200) A.J. Thomas, S, Western Michigan (6’2”, 214)

If there are any more roster moves that come in we’ll update this list.

In case you missed it the Bears released former practice squad o-lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on Friday.