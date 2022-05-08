Bear & Balanced: A closer look at Jaquan Brisker and Doug Kramer

We recorded a brand new Bear & Balanced on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube Channel on Sunday night, and we talked a little Chicago Bears draft recap.

More specifically we had Clay Sauertieg on from Black Shoe Diaries, the SB Nation site that covers the Penn State Nittany Lions, to give us the inside scoop on Chicago’s second round draft pick Jaquan Brisker. And we also talked with Drew Pastorek from The Champaign Room, SB Nation’s site that covers the Illinois Fighting Illini, to learn more about Doug Kramer, the Bears’ sixth round selection.

Brisker should immediately be in the mix to start at safety for the Bears, while Kramer is sure to be in a battle to win a reserve spot on Chicago's offensive line at center.

