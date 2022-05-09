The Bear’s Den, May 9, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Ken’s Note: Another of my “Meditation” series that I made for my wife... this one is a bit different. All photos are by my wife (and her best friend) hiking in Yellowstone a couple of years ago.

BEARRRSSSS

Ebner’s sister saved the day when Bears couldn’t contact him - 670 The Score - On one of the biggest days of his life, running back Trestan Ebner was late to the party in learning that the Bears had chosen to select him in the sixth round of the NFL Draft last Saturday.

Coach Matt Eberflus making good on promise to let DC Alan Williams run Bears’ defense - Chicago Sun-Times - Eberflus is taking a much different approach to his defense than predecessor Matt Nagy did with the offense. And, in that context, “different” always means “better.”

3 things we heard from Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, including his ‘tremendous’ dynamic with Justin Fields – Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was effusive in his praise of QB Justin Fields and believes the new scheme will aid wide receivers.

4 things we learned at Chicago Bears rookie minicamp, including the inspiration Ja’Tyre Carter takes from his late brother – Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears rookie offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter said he pushes himself every day in honor of his older brother, who was killed in a car accident.

Column: Chicago Bears haven’t had 2 rookie DBs start Week 1 in 51 years. Could Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker end that streak? – Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears rookie defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker are getting the basics of coach Matt Eberflus' defense this weekend.

Bears emphasized special teams in draft class with Velus Jones Jr., Trestan Ebner - The Athletic - Several Bears rookies cut their teeth on special teams in college, a phase of the game the team made a priority in the NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears explain their plan for CB Kyler Gordon in rookie season - Bears Wire - Bears CB Kyler Gordon has versatility playing in the slot and outside. So where will he line up? Chicago already have a plan for the rookie.

Bears’ Velus Jones explains why being an older rookie has its benefits - Bears Wire - There's been concern about Bears WR Velus Jones Jr. being on the older side as a rookie. But Jones explained why it has its benefits.

Justin Fields 'ahead of pace' learning Bears' new offense to OC Luke Getsy - RSN - Justin Fields has is ahead of schedule learning Luke Getsy's offense. That's the first step in building a successful offense. But the real work is just beginning.

Why Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. can handle NFL already - RSN - The Bears third-round draft pick was the only wide receiver Ryan Poles selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hey, Velusy: Jones Reason to Be Excited About the Offense in 2022 - Da Bears Blog - While many were calling this draft deep at wide receiver, the Bears (and several other clubs) didn’t particularly agree with that assessment. They rated Wilson, Williams, and Olave highly, the latter being their top player at the position. They liked the polish of Dotson and thought Burks might have the highest upside in the class. But they knew they were not in play for any of those players, and saw the gap between that group and the next group as cavernous.

Rookie camp a ‘cool moment’ for center — and Bears fan — Doug Kramer - Chicago Sun-Times - From the western suburbs to Illinois to the Bears — the same path to the NFL as Red Grange — the Hinsdale Central product is living a dream. “I understand what it means to people in this city — to the people who wear it to the people who have worn it in the past.”

Luke Getsy: There’s ‘no one that cares more’ than Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - The faster Fields can climb, the better — both for the second-year quarterback and his first-year offensive coordinator.

Bears notebook: Dominique Robinson in a rush to be ‘great’ at DE - Chicago Sun-Times - The fifth-round draft pick from Miami of Ohio is an intriguing prospect — a dual-threat quarterback who switched to wide receiver, then to defensive end. “I’m looking to be great at this position.”

Opportunity could be knocking for Bears’ rookie O-linemen - Chicago Sun-Times - Teven Jenkins is a second-round draft pick. Larry Borom has experience. But nowhere is it better to be a Poles guy than a Pace guy than on the offensive line.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

How many Detroit Lions 2022 draft picks will make the final 53-man roster? - Pride Of Detroit - Last year, the Lions’ entire rookie class made the 53-man roster. Will that happen with Detroit’s 2022 draft class?

Leaked Cowboys draft board ranks Packers picks lower than their draft position - Acme Packing Company - The near annual leaking of Dallas’ draft board provides some context on Packers players.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Ron Rivera told Jahan Dotson to go to Penn St. graduation over Saturday’s practice - ProFootballTalk - Commanders rookies reported for a minicamp this weekend, but one notable member of the group was not there for all of the activities.

Pete Carroll: Drew Lock would have been the first quarterback picked in this year’s draft - ProFootballTalk - Seahawks coach Pete Carroll thinks Drew Lock is better than any quarterback who was selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bear & Balanced: A closer look at Jaquan Brisker and Doug Kramer - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff & Lester are going to talk Chicago Bears’ Draft with Clay Sauertieg from Black Show Diaries and Drew Pastorek from The Champaign Room.

Wiltfong: Bears tweak roster following rookie minicamp - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are reported to have made a few moves following their rookie minicamp.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears sign day three draft picks to kick off rookie minicamp - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears announced Friday that they had come to terms with seven of their 11 draft picks on the first day of rookie minicamp

Berckes & Snyder's Bears Over Beers: NFL Draft Lessons - Windy City Gridiron - The NFL Draft, Ryan Poles, late round offensive linemen and more

Wiltfong: Bears announce 16-man 2022 UDFA class and rookie minicamp roster - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have announced their 2022 class of undrafted free agents, and there are several prospects that have a decent shot at sticking around in some capacity for the upcoming season. The...

THE RULES

