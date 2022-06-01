 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2023 NFL Draft: Summer top 50 big board

Who are the top 50 players on Windy City Gridiron’s lead draft analyst’s board?

By Jacob Infante
NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Utah at Ohio State Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Who’s ready for a 2023 NFL Draft big board?

With the summer underway and other football action at a lull, now is the perfect time to get studied up on the upcoming collegiate season. After a defensive-heavy draft early in the 2022 class, next year’s draft seems to have a bit more balance. Two quarterbacks seem destined to go Round 1, even this early in the pre-draft process.

The Bears should be in luck at the wide receiver position, as six receivers currently sit in my top 50, with three in the top 12 alone. The offensive line class seems to be pretty weak in terms of top-end talent, but there should be solid value for them on Day 2 should they go down that route. A lot can and will change between now and the 2023 draft, but it’s nice to do some early work and prepare for what might unfold next year.

A handful of these rankings are heavily based off of projection rather than production. For example, Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe has started in just one collegiate game, but his elite flashes on tape and pedigree coming out of high school has him in my top 50. Georgia tight ends Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington combined for 10 receptions in 2021, but I see each of them being much more productive in the NFL.

Without further ado, here are my current top 50 players in the 2023 NFL Draft.

2023 NFL Draft Big Board 1.0

Rank Player Position School Positional Rank
Rank Player Position School Positional Rank
1 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama EDGE1
2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State QB1
3 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson EDGE2
4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State WR1
5 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia CB1
6 Bryce Young QB Alabama QB2
7 Jordan Addison WR USC WR2
8 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame TE1
9 Noah Sewell LB Oregon LB1
10 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson DL1
11 Jalen Carter DL Georgia DL2
12 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU WR3
13 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson LB2
14 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern OT1
15 Bijan Robinson RB Texas RB1
16 Eli Ricks CB Alabama CB2
17 Clark Phillips III CB Utah CB3
18 Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame S1
19 Arik Gilbert TE Georgia TE2
20 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M S2
21 Jaquelin Roy DL LSU DL3
22 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State OT2
23 Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma WR4
24 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia EDGE3
25 Josh Downs WR North Carolina WR5
26 Cam Smith CB South Carolina CB4
27 Tyler Van Dyke QB Miami (FL) QB3
28 Habakkuk Baldonado EDGE Pittsburgh EDGE4
29 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma OT3
30 Tank Bigsby RB Auburn RB2
31 Jalen Catalon S Arkansas S3
32 Henry To'o To'o LB Alabama LB3
33 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State EDGE5
34 Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU CB5
35 Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State EDGE6
36 Darnell Washington TE Georgia TE3
37 Broderick Jones OT Georgia OT3
38 Tony Grimes CB North Carolina CB6
39 Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Washington EDGE7
40 Justin Flowe LB Oregon LB4
41 Zion Nelson OT Miami (FL) OT5
42 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama RB3
43 Garrett Williams CB Syracuse CB6
44 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State CB7
45 Will Levis QB Kentucky QB4
46 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU EDGE8
47 Gervon Dexter DL Florida DL4
48 Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland WR6
49 Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame EDGE9
50 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State OT6

