2023 NFL Draft: Summer top 50 big board

Who’s ready for a 2023 NFL Draft big board?

With the summer underway and other football action at a lull, now is the perfect time to get studied up on the upcoming collegiate season. After a defensive-heavy draft early in the 2022 class, next year’s draft seems to have a bit more balance. Two quarterbacks seem destined to go Round 1, even this early in the pre-draft process.

The Bears should be in luck at the wide receiver position, as six receivers currently sit in my top 50, with three in the top 12 alone. The offensive line class seems to be pretty weak in terms of top-end talent, but there should be solid value for them on Day 2 should they go down that route. A lot can and will change between now and the 2023 draft, but it’s nice to do some early work and prepare for what might unfold next year.

A handful of these rankings are heavily based off of projection rather than production. For example, Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe has started in just one collegiate game, but his elite flashes on tape and pedigree coming out of high school has him in my top 50. Georgia tight ends Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington combined for 10 receptions in 2021, but I see each of them being much more productive in the NFL.

Without further ado, here are my current top 50 players in the 2023 NFL Draft.