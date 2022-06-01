Jaylon Johnson on running with the twos, ‘I don’t see it as a problem’

Last week there was a mini-kerfuffle brought up when it was reported that corner Jaylon Johnson, who has started all 28 of the games he’s played in as a member of the Chicago Bears, was starting out at OTAs with the second string defense. Head coach Matt Eberflus downplayed it, but it still reverberated through the media nonetheless.

I took it as a new regime simply rolling with the same number ones that were lined up at the previous OTA session, and with Johnson not attending that first voluntary practice he had some catching up to do. He’s the most talented corner on the roster and he’ll be back with the ones in no time.

“I know what I can do,” Johnson said earlier today via the Jim Rome show, “and if I’m not mistaken they (the Bears) know what I can do as well.”

Johnson knows the deal, and he’s supremely confident he’ll be back in his customary spot with the defense relatively quick.

“I don’t see it as a problem,” Johnson said.

You can check out Johnson’s full interview to hear his take on the different players on the defense, the new coaching staff, what it meant growing up in Fresno, on today’s segment on Rome’s show in the embed below.

The Bears will next come together at Halas Hall for a voluntary OTA on June 6, 7, and 9, and then they’ll have a mandatory full-squad minicamp on June 14-16, before getting some time off before training camp in late July.