The Bear’s Den, June 10, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Justin Fields shows some power at Wrigley Field - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears made a team outing to the home of the Cubs on their day off.

Chicago Bears: 4 things we learned at OTAs - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears continued to test out offensive line combinations as rookie Braxton Jones got reps with the first team at left tackle.

Justin Jones is embracing the challenge of being the Bears’ 3-tech - CHGO - Justin Jones has a big role to play in this Bears defense as the 3-tech, but the 25-year-old defensive lineman is ready for the challenge.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Dominique Robinson - CHGO - Dominique Robinson is a high-upside rookie for the Chicago Bears. Here’s what to expect from the rookie in 2022.

Teven Jenkins’ OTA ‘demotion’ latest example of Matt Eberflus sending message - RSN - Perhaps Matt Eberflus’ OTA “demotions” are nothing. Or, perhaps he’s sending a message to players the Bears need to be at their best to succeed in 2022.

Why Matt Eberflus compares incoming Justin Fields Year 2 ‘jump’ to Dak Prescott - RSN - Matt Eberflus has seen a different Justin Fields this offseason, and that bodes well for the Bears’ 2022 prospects.

I Have Some Concerns About Teven Jenkins Taking Second-Team Reps at Right Tackle - Bleacher Nation - Actions speak louder than words in football circles. And I think we need to be aware of the Bears’ actions.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers respected, understood my decision to leave Green Bay - ProFootballTalk - “[Rodgers and I] talked throughout the whole process,” Adams said in his press conference. “He was aware of where I stood and I was aware of where he stood. And we had talks. Just like what he said the other day, we had talks about his future and what he thinks his duration in Green Bay or just football in general would look like.

Davante Adams confirms Packers offered him more money than Raiders - ProFootballTalk - “You guys have heard Green Bay offered this which is higher than what I was [going to make with the Raiders] and all of that. And, yeah, I’ll say it, it was true. OK, it was true,” Adams said.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Matt Canada: We are making decision on best QB every day - ProFootballTalk - Offensive coordinator Matt Canada confirmed that Mitchell Trubisky is the No. 1 quarterback with Mason Rudolph at No. 2 and first-round pick Kenny Pickett in the third spot on the depth chart. Canada said the team is “working it that way based on experience, based on resume” but that they also have “a real laid-out plan of how we are going to evolve” as they move closer to the start of the regular season.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff: I don't know if this model is sustainable forever, but we'll stay aggressive - ProFootballTalk - “I don’t know that this model in particular is sustainable forever,” Demoff said, via Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times. “To me, it’s not about, ‘Oh, this is the model we will always have.’ I think our model has been [being] aggressive in trying to build the best team that we can build. That is sustainable.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Justin Fields, Cole Kmet, and Teven Jenkins go yard at Wrigley - Windy City Gridiron - Several members of the Chicago Bears headed over to Wrigley Field earlier today, the home of the Chicago Cubs, while both they and the Cubs had an off day. The Bears just wrapped up the voluntary...

THE RULES

