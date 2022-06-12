Chicago Bears Father’s Day Gift Guide

With Father’s Day coming up in just one week on June 19th, this is a good time to go over some outstanding gifts that you can get for the Dad in your life that also happens to be a fan of the Chicago Bears.

Dads that cheer for the Navy and Orange are a special bunch, especially those that aren’t quite old enough to have experienced the thrill of a Championship, so kudos to all the Dads out there that stay true to the Bears through thick and thin.

Our friends over at Target has a few Bears’ inspired gifts that would hit the spot for your Pops, but before we get into those, I have an important question for you.

Do you call this game, cornhole or bags?

Target calls it “cornhole” and they have a Bears version that would make you the envy of all your friends at your next backyard barbecue.

And speaking of barbecue, what Dad wouldn’t also want this Bears’ inspired cooler to store all his picnic beverages in whilst he’s grilling away this weekend?

Bears Can Cooler $101 This fully insulated, 10-can capacity (9 quarts), easy to carry and easy to wash cooler is built to last with a lifetime guarantee! $101 at Target

And if he’s going to be manning that grill, why not do so with some classic Bears’ utensils to flip that burger and turn those sausages?

NFL Chicago Bears Classic Series BBQ Set $50 Get your grill game on with an officially licensed set of barbecue tools featuring the Chicago Bears. The barbecue tool set includes a Sportula, a pair of tongs and a grill fork. $50 at Target

Target also has a sweet Bears Relief Mug Black (14oz) that you can get right here and a Bears Overtime Pint Glass (16oz) that you can get right here.