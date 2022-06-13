The Bear’s Den, June 13, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Sportsbooks paint pessimistic picture for Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Most oddsmakers don’t see them winning much. Justin Fields’ chances of being named MVP are set at 80-to-1.

Bears laud Justin Fields 2.0 — ‘a legit field general’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The second-year quarterback still has a long way to go and a lot to prove, but he’s embraced his new role as commander of the offense — and teammates are eager to follow his lead.

Bears OTAs: Matt Eberflus’ message, Justin Fields’ footwork and Teven Jenkins’ demotion - The Athletic - After the Bears concluded voluntary OTAs this week, we dig into Fields’ progress with his footwork and Jenkins working with the backups.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Al-Quadin Muhammad - CHGO - Al-Quadin Muhammad is entering his first season with the Chicago Bears. Here’s what to expect from the defensive end in 2022.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Jeremiah Attaochu - CHGO - Jeremiah Attaochu was unable to make much impact for the Chicago Bears last season. Could things be different in 2022?

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Trevis Gipson - CHGO - Trevis Gipson is coming off a breakout season for the Chicago Bears. Can he take another leap forward in 2022?

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Sunday open thread: Which player will benefit the most from the retirement of John Penisini? - Pride Of Detroit - Next man up. Who will rise to the occasion?

POLISH SAUSAGE

Doug Pederson scraps mandatory minicamp for most veteran players - ProFootballTalk - A year after the Jacksonville kicker got kicked in the leg, most veteran players may now be singing, Ain’t That a Kick in the Head?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Justin Fields lauded for displaying leadership - ChicagoBears.com - More comfortable entering his second NFL season, Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been impressing coaches and teammates with the leadership he’s demonstrated during offseason practices.

Who will be the breakout Bear in 2022? - Windy City Gridiron - Our Bears offseason roundtable series rolls on as we ask our team at WCG to give us the player that will breakout in 2022.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears Father’s Day Gift Guide - Windy City Gridiron - With Father’s Day coming up in just one week on June 19th, this is a good time to go over some outstanding gifts that you can get for the Dad in your life that also happens to be a fan of the C...

Which Bears newcomer will make the biggest impact in 2022? - Windy City Gridiron - Next in our roundtable series we asked our team at WCG to give us the Chicago newcomer that is going to be the most impactful for the 2022 season.

Borkowski: Chicago Bears Super Bowl 57 Part Two - Windy City Gridiron - We’re predicting the entire 2022 season, and after four weeks the Bears sit .500 at 2-2. So how do weeks five through eight shake out for the team?

Wiltfong: Bears defensive bounce back players for 2022 - Windy City Gridiron - The WCG staff kicked off a roundtable series earlier today, with today’s topic all about the Chicago player most likely to bounce back in 2022. We went offense earlier and here’s our defensive pick.

Wiltfong: Bears offensive bounce back players for 2022 - Windy City Gridiron - The WCG staff is kicking off a roundtable series over the next several days, with topic number one about the Bear most likely to bounce back in 2022.

