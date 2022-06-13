Bears get another nationally televised preseason game

On Monday the NFL revealed the full slate of preseason contests that the NFL Network plans to carry live, and among the 22 games announced was the Saturday, August 13, Noon (CT) kickoff of the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Chicago Bears. That game will be the first of a quadruple header on the NFLN, and with former Chicago head coach Matt Nagy, now the Chiefs QB coach, making his return to Soldier Field, the commentators will have plenty of narratives to spin.

Chicago’s preseason week one opener vs K.C. will be the first of consecutive nationally televised games for them, with their week two matchup in Seattle against the Seahawks being aired live on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. (CT), on Thursday, August 18.

The Bears will close out the preseason in Cleveland on Saturday, August 27 against the Browns at 6:00 p.m. (CT), and that will aired live locally on FOX 32 with a replay on the NFLN at some point.

You can check out the Bears full 2022 schedule here, and if you are looking for tickets you can get those from our new partners over at TickPick.