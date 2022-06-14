Bears minicamp: Matt Eberflus keeps Robert Quinn situation close to sleeve

After reports surfaced that Robert Quinn would not be participating in the Bears’ mandatory minicamp this week, speculation naturally developed.

Is Quinn seeking a trade? Are the Bears actively shopping him around the NFL? Is he looking for a new contract, by chance?

An early clarification from the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs maintained that Matt Eberflus essentially has no comment on Quinn’s status. The stated sentiment was a little more blunt and matter-of-fact per CBS Chicago’s Matt Zahn:

Robert Quinn is not here for Bears mandatory minicamp. Matt Eberflus says "we're not talking about that as an organization." @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/owoXNXhQa3 — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) June 14, 2022

It would be nice to know the status of a player who factors into the Bears’ 2022 plans — be it on the field or in the form of a draft pick or two — but, understandably, Eberflus and Co. don’t want to elaborate for now.

If the Bears are indeed shopping Quinn or will shop Quinn, Pro Football Focus’s Brad Spielberger says to expect a late Day 2 or Day 3 draft pick:

Re: Robert Quinn



NFL trades are often about leverage. What leverage do the Bears have?



Spend an extra $12.9M to go from 4 wins to 5 in 2022? And other teams will throw massive offers at them to pry him away?



If they get a very late 3rd/maybe 4th+ it’s a slam dunk win for Poles — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) June 14, 2022

Without concrete confirmation, the Quinn situation at Halas Hall remains fluid. We’ll see what happens the rest of this week before the Bears break for the summer.