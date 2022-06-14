 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bears minicamp: Matt Eberflus keeps Robert Quinn situation close to sleeve

Mum’s the word on the status of Chicago’s No. 1 pass rusher at Halas Hall.

By Robert Zeglinski
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

After reports surfaced that Robert Quinn would not be participating in the Bears’ mandatory minicamp this week, speculation naturally developed.

Is Quinn seeking a trade? Are the Bears actively shopping him around the NFL? Is he looking for a new contract, by chance?

An early clarification from the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs maintained that Matt Eberflus essentially has no comment on Quinn’s status. The stated sentiment was a little more blunt and matter-of-fact per CBS Chicago’s Matt Zahn:

It would be nice to know the status of a player who factors into the Bears’ 2022 plans — be it on the field or in the form of a draft pick or two — but, understandably, Eberflus and Co. don’t want to elaborate for now.

If the Bears are indeed shopping Quinn or will shop Quinn, Pro Football Focus’s Brad Spielberger says to expect a late Day 2 or Day 3 draft pick:

Without concrete confirmation, the Quinn situation at Halas Hall remains fluid. We’ll see what happens the rest of this week before the Bears break for the summer.

