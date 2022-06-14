Former Bears CB Roosevelt Williams among 5 others to coach under Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship

On Monday, the Bears announced the six latest coaches from the football world who will join their coaching staff throughout the summer under the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship.

The leaguewide program aims to give coaches who aren’t in the NFL the opportunity to shine in the setting and eventually get a full-time job with an organization.

This year’s Bears’ members of the fellowship include:

Roosevelt Williams, Hardin-Simmons (Defensive backs coach)

Dominic Anderson, Fayetteville State (Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach)

Na’Shan Goddard, South Carolina State (Offensive line coach)

Kefense Hynson, Oregon State (Passing game coordinator)

Ken Merchant, Pace University (Quarterbacks coach)

Milton Patterson, Florida A&M (Defensive line coach)

Some might recognize Williams, who the Bears drafted in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft. Williams would spend two years in Chicago before floating around the Broncos, Browns, and Jets until 2006.

As for recent Bears’ success stories under the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship, 2021 class member Ashton Washington was eventually promoted to Chicago’s Player Personnel Coordinator. Meanwhile, under former head coach Matt Nagy, Henry Burris and Ronnell Williams jumpstarted their NFL coaching careers in Chicago as a part of the program.

Perhaps a few members from this year’s group will see themselves see similar results soon enough.