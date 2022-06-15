The Bears Hopium Den: Women in Sports Media

Welcome back in to The Bears Hopium Den, a limited summer series focusing on the state of the Chicago Bears fanbase. We’re continuing the series with two women in sports media - Taylor Doll and Stacey the Bat Flip Expert. Listen in to hear all about their relationship with the Chicago Bears, their thoughts on the potential move to Arlington Heights, and more.

This series aims to explore fandom from different angles, perspectives, and backgrounds. Join us each week as we hear from fellow Bears fans through the summer.

You can find me on Twitter @gridironborn.