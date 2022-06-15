The Bear’s Den, June 15, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney gelling as minicamp starts - RSN - The team’s top wide receiver has seen serious drive and work ethic from the second-year quarterback.

Bears’ Robert Quinn not at minicamp with unexcused absence - RSN - Matt Eberflus wishes his star passer rusher had shown up for mandatory minicamp at Halas Hall.

Dannehy: Bears Need Real Value To Trade Quinn - Da Bears Blog - With news that Robert Quinn isn’t likely to attend the Chicago Bears mandatory camp practices, it seems likely that he would prefer to play elsewhere next season. But the Bears shouldn’t trade him unless they get equal value in return.

Fields, Mooney enjoy ‘contagious’ friendly competition - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields and receiver Darnell Mooney have enjoyed competing against each other this offseason in a friendly rivalry with the goal to pushing each other to greater heights.

Bears’ Dakota Dozier carted off practice field with injury - 670 The Score - Bears veteran offensive lineman Dakota Dozier was carted off the practice field Tuesday with an apparent leg injury. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Bears’ Robert Quinn absent from mandatory minicamp - 670 The Score - Bears star pass rusher Robert Quinn wasn’t present Tuesday as the team began veteran minicamp at Halas Hall. Quinn will be subject to fines for missing the mandatory minicamp.

Justin Fields on offense: ‘We’re not ready to play a game right now’ - Chicago Sun-Times - A Bears offense predicated on rhythm and timing has yet to consistently find the beat. The good news is, the Bears — and Fields — have time. The season opener is almost a full three months away.

Bears star Robert Quinn skips minicamp in unexcused absence - Chicago Sun-Times - Coach Matt Eberflus said he had hoped Quinn would show up but would leave it to GM Ryan Poles at this point.

Chicago Bears: OLB Robert Quinn skips mandatory minicamp - Chicago Tribune - Robert Quinn, who set a franchise record with 18½ sacks last season, was not in attendance when the Chicago Bears opened minicamp at Halas Hall.

Justin Fields says Chicago Bears "not ready to play a game" - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields knows where the offense is on its developmental journey. “We’re not ready to play a game right now.”

CHGO Bears Podcast: Bears veteran minicamp Day 1 recap: Why is the offense struggling? - CHGO - In today's episode, Adam Hoge and Nicholas Moreano recap the first day of Bears veteran minicamp from Halas Hall.

Bears minicamp observations: Justin Fields, offense still have long way to go - RSN - Justin Fields and the Bears' offense had a tough go of it during the first day at mandatory minicamp.

Justin Fields offers honest evaluation of Bears' offensive progress - RSN - Hope reigns supreme in June, but Justin Fields delivered a dose of reality about the Bears' offense on Day 1 of minicamp.

How Bears' Jaquan Brisker can help Eddie Jackson return to form - RSN - Several Bears defensive coordinators have tried to get their star safety to play up to his 2018 campaign. But a 2022 draft pick could be the key.

Bears' Darnell Mooney heaps praise on 'playmaker' Velus Jones Jr. - RSN - Velus Jones Jr. has already caught the eye of the Bears' offensive stars.

‘Yoda’ in the house: Rod Marinelli a welcome guest at Bears mini-camp - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears coach Matt Eberflus, who worked with Marinelli for five seasons with the Cowboys, will have the former Bears defensive coordinator and defensive line guru speak to the current team this week. “Everybody who talks to him just loves him to death.”

KNOW THINE ENEMY

“Time will tell” if David Bakhtiari is ready to go at Packers training camp - ProFootballTalk - LaFleur expressed some optimism about Bakhtiari’s readiness on Tuesday, but tempered it by noting that the team anticipated him being able to play more than he did last year as well.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Richard Sherman officially joins the Amazon Thursday night production - ProFootballTalk - In what essentially amounts to an announcement of his retirement from playing football, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman officially has joined Amazon’s Thursday Night Football production.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Former Chicago Bears CB Roosevelt Williams among 5 others to coach under Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago has announced the latest batch of coaches they plan to empower as professionals.

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears minicamp - Teven Jenkins starts with the backups as Braxton Jones fills in - Windy City Gridiron - Now is not the time for panic. Concern? Probably.

Householder: Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn not expected at minicamp - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears returning defensive star hasn’t been around all offseason

Who is your favorite current Bears player? - Windy City Gridiron - We wrap up our latest WCG roundtable with a fun question.

